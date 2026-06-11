GGT Footing® Supports Equestrian Competitions Through 2026-2027 Sponsorships

GGT Footing continues to strengthen its commitment to the equestrian industry through targeted sponsorships of regional competitions, including the Swan Lake Blue Rock Classic and events hosted by the Magnolia Arabian Horse Association. These partnerships reinforce GGT Footing’s role as a trusted provider of high-performance arena footing solutions that prioritize both safety and consistency.

For the 2026 show season, GGT Footing is proud to support the prestigious Swan Lake Blue Rock Classic, a standout event known for its competitive excellence and longstanding tradition within the hunter/jumper community. In addition, GGT Footing continues its partnership with the Magnolia Arabian Horse Association, whose shows highlight the versatility, athleticism, and community spirit of the Arabian horse industry. Both events provide exceptional platforms for exhibitors while fostering growth and connection across disciplines.

In May, Barb DiPalma represented GGT Footing at the Swan Lake Blue Rock Classic in Littlestown, PA. The show was a strong success, drawing talented exhibitors, a competitive atmosphere, and great energy throughout the grounds, making it a standout stop on the season calendar. From everyone at GGT Footing, congratulations to Edward Z, owned by McLain Ward and ridden by Ciaran Flynn in first place at the Welcome and $25,000 Grand Prix. Additional congratulations goes to Dorian Grey N, ridden by Evan Coluccio and owned by Mary Antonini for taking the win in the $10,000 GGT Open Hunter Classic.

Barb was also at Magnolia in the Mountains Sport Horse Classic at Tryon International Equestrian Center in North Carolina. It was a great weekend showcasing Gypsy Vanner, Arabian Hunter, and Western Dressage. A special congratulations to the Purebred Arabian Hunter Hack Champion, Bugatti’s Hott Totti, owned by Blair Hollowell and ridden by Brittany Jenkins and the Half-Arabian Hunter Hack Champion, Incognito LC, owned and ridden by Addison Collier!

Known for its premium textile footing blends, GGT Footing delivers reliable, shock-absorbing fibers designed to integrate with quality sand, creating arena surfaces that enhance performance while safeguarding equine athletes. These footing systems are engineered to meet the demands of both elite competition and grassroots events alike.

By supporting competitions such as Swan Lake’s Blue Rock Classic and Magnolia Arabian Horse Association shows—alongside major venues like World Equestrian Center Ocala and Ohio, Traverse City Horse Shows, and Aiken Horse Park—GGT Footing ensures that riders at every level compete on surfaces built for durability, safety, and peak performance.

Each sponsored event offers a unique experience, from the established prestige of the Blue Rock Classic to the welcoming and community-driven atmosphere of Magnolia Arabian Horse Association competitions. Together, they represent the diversity and strength of today’s equestrian sport.

Through ongoing sponsorships and industry involvement, GGT Footing remains dedicated to advancing arena quality and supporting the long-term success of equestrian competitions. As the 2026 season progresses, that support will be felt where it matters most—beneath the hooves in every arena.

GGT Footing® is the equine footing division of Polysols, Inc., headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Originally founded in Germany, the company expanded to the U.S. over 20 years ago to meet increasing demand for high-performance arena footing. GGT Footing offers a full line of textile additives, arena conditioners, Stall EZ, arena matting systems, and moisture control solutions. Select partners also provide pre-blended sand and textile mixes, simplifying the process of achieving optimal footing.

With experienced arena builders and FEI-level consultants worldwide, GGT Footing supports projects ranging from private farms to Olympic-level venues.

If your facility or horse show is planning an arena upgrade or new construction, contact GGT Footing to learn more about available sponsorship opportunities.

Visit ggtfooting.com for more information. For sponsorship inquiries, contact Cynthia Keating at cynthia.keating@polysols.com or Barb DiPalma at barb.dipalma@polysols.com.

Media Contact:

Barb DiPalma

barb.dipalma@polysols.com