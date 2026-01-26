GGT Footing® Supports Equestrian Sports throughout the USA with Sponsorships for Several Associations in 2026.

GGT Footing continues its long-standing commitment to the Equestrian industry through sponsorship of several prominent and regional Hunter/Jumper and Dressage Associations and regional horse shows, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in equine footing and arena safety.

For the 2026 show season, some events GGT Footing is proud to sponsor are: United Dressage and Jumping Club Mini Prix at Terra Nova this coming weekend (Jan 29-Feb 2) The Van Dolah Horse Shows, Flightline Dressage Shows, Illinois Dressage Association, Mid Ohio Dressage Association, Illinois and North Carolina Dressage and Combined Training associations, the New England Jumper Association, the Colorado State University IHSA Hunt Seat Team, and Arabian Horse Association’s Summer Saddle Up program and Magnolia in the Mountains horse shows, events that collectively showcase the depth, talent, and geographic diversity of the Arabian, Friesian, and Gypsy horse community. Each of these competitions plays a vital role in providing quality venues for exhibitors while fostering growth and camaraderie within the sport.

Known for its premium arena textile footing blends, GGT Footing has built a reputation for delivering consistent, shock-absorbing, and horse-friendly textiles to be added to high quality sand to create surfaces designed to enhance performance while prioritizing equine welfare.

By supporting these grassroots shows, as well as major competitions like World Equestrian Centers Ocala and Ohio facilities ,Traverse City Horse shows ,Aiken Horse Park and many more ,GGT Footing textiles and fibers helps ensure that competitors—from first-time exhibitors to seasoned professionals—can perform on footing engineered for safety, durability, and reliability.

“Quality footing is foundational to every successful horse show,” noted USA Retail Sales Representative, Barb DiPalma from GGT Footing. “Our sponsorships reflect our belief that great events begin from the ground up. Supporting these shows allows us to invest directly in the horses, riders, trainers, and organizers who make the equestrian industry thrive.”

The sponsored shows represent a wide range of regions and participants, for the newly formed UDJC and its exciting expansion, to the established prestige of Swan Lake’s Blue Rock Classic, the regional strength of NEJA, Mid-Ohio & Illinois Dressage Associations, IDCTA and NCDCTA, the supportive atmosphere at Flightline Dressage Shows, the welcoming atmosphere of Summer Saddle Up camp, and the scenic appeal of Magnolia in the Mountains at Tryon Equestrian Center, each event offers exhibitors a unique experience united by a shared commitment to excellence and industry growth.

Through continued sponsorship and industry involvement, GGT Footing demonstrates its dedication not only to outstanding and proven arena solutions but also to the long-term success of regional competitions. As the 2026 season unfolds, exhibitors and spectators alike can expect GGT Footing’s support to be felt where it matters most—beneath the hooves of the horses taking center stage.

GGT Footing® is the equine footing division of Polysols, Inc., and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Originally founded in Germany, the company expanded to the U.S. over 20 years ago to meet growing demand for high-performance arena footing. We offer a full line of arena textile additives, specialty arena conditioners, Stall EZ, arena matting systems, moisture control product and some of our partners are offering preblended sand and textiles available for delivery as a ready to implement solution, taking the guesswork out of the search for correct sand!

We also have experienced arena builders, and FEI level consultants around the world, ready to serve your every need for arena surfaces.

Our products are used in private backyard farms to World Class Olympic level venues.

If your farm or horse show is considering upgrading or building a new arena, please reach out to us to see if you qualify for our sponsorship options.

Visit ggtfooting.com to learn more. For more information on Sponsorship opportunities for 2026 and 2027 contact cynthia.keating@polysols.com or Barb DiPalma at barb.dipalma@polysols.com.

Spartanburg SC 29301

Media Contact:

Barb DiPalma

barb.dipalma@polysols.com