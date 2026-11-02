GGT Footing to Attend Equine Affaire in Springfield, Massachusetts, November 12-15

Springfield, Massachusetts –GGT Footing is pleased to announce its participation in Equine Affaire, taking place November 11-15 in Springfield, Massachusetts.Young Building booth 1216

Equine Affaire brings together horse enthusiasts, equestrian professionals, industry leaders, and equine businesses from across the country for one of the industry’s premier equestrian events. GGT Footing looks forward to being part of this exciting gathering and connecting with horse owners, trainers, facility managers, and equestrian professionals.

As a leader in innovative equestrian arena footing solutions, GGT Footing is dedicated to helping equestrian facilities achieve high-performance riding surfaces designed with horse comfort, consistency, and performance in mind.

The Equine Affaire provides an excellent opportunity to discuss arena footing needs, explore innovative footing solutions, and share information about the importance of quality riding surfaces in supporting the health and performance of horses.

Whether you are planning a new arena, upgrading an existing facility, or simply interested in learning more about premium equestrian footing, the GGT Footing team looks forward to meeting you.

We invite you to join us in Springfield, Massachusetts,

November 12-15, and discover how the right footing can make a difference in your arena.

About GGT Footing

GGT Footing specializes in premium equestrian arena footing solutions, offering innovative products designed to meet the diverse needs of equestrian facilities and disciplines. With a commitment to quality, performance, and horse welfare, GGT Footing strives to help riders and facility owners create exceptional riding environments.

EVENT INFORMATION

Event:Equine Affaire

Location:Eastern States Exposition, Springfield, Massachusetts

Dates:November 11-15

MEDIA & COMPANY INQUIRIES

GGT Footing

WWW.GGTFOOTING.COM

Sales professionals in attendance:

CYNTHIA BREWSTER-KEATING 864-804-0011 BARB DIPALMA 864-804-8664





