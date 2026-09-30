For Immediate Release:

September 29, 2026

Media contact:

Cynthia Brewster Keating

National Director of Sales and Sponsorship

864-804-0011

cynthia.keating@polysols.com

GGT Footing to Make Three Key Appearances Across the Nation This October

Cynthia Brewster Keating to Represent GGT Footing at Top-Tier Hunter/Jumper Events Coast to Coast

Spartanburg, SC — GGT Footing, the leading innovator in equestrian arena surfaces and a division of Polysols Inc., today announced a full slate of October 2026 appearances, with company representative Cynthia Brewster Keating set to attend three of the most prestigious hunter/jumper competitions on the national calendar. From California to New York to Ohio, GGT Footing will be on the ground at premier venues, reaffirming the company’s steadfast commitment to being present where the sport’s most dedicated athletes, trainers, and facility professionals compete and gather.

For more than 20 years, GGT Footing has been at the forefront of designing and delivering world-class arena surfaces built for performance, consistency, and safety. The company’s proprietary fiber and footing blends — crafted from repurposed virgin polyester materials — are trusted by top riders, leading equestrian facilities, and elite event organizers across all disciplines, from grand prix show jumping to international dressage, at the highest levels of FEI competition. This October, GGT Footing further deepens its commitment to the sport as a proud presenting sponsor of the 1.10M Junior/Amateur Jumper Classic at the Highlands Cup CSI5*, taking place on October 11, 2026, at Keane Stud in Amenia, New York.

Riders, barn managers, facility operators, arena builders, and equestrian professionals are warmly invited to visit the GGT Footing team at each of this month’s events. These appearances offer an invaluable opportunity to speak directly with Cynthia and the GGT Footing team, explore the company’s full range of footing blends, arena conditioners, and premium matting systems, and learn firsthand how GGT Footing’s surface solutions can elevate the safety, consistency, and performance of any arena — from competition venues to private training facilities.

For additional information about GGT Footing’s October 2026 event schedule, product offerings, or custom arena consultation services, please contact Cynthia Brewster Keating at cynthia.keating@polysols.com or by phone at 864-579-4484.

“October is one of the most exciting months on the equestrian calendar, and we are proud to bring GGT Footing to some of the sport’s most prestigious venues. Whether you’re a top competitor or a facility manager looking to elevate your arena, we invite you to connect with our team and experience the GGT difference firsthand.” — Cynthia Brewster Keating, GGT Footing / Polysols Inc.

October 2026 Appearance Schedule

Event Dates Location Sacramento International Horse Show — Week 2 September 30 – October 3, 2026 Murieta Equestrian Center 7200 Lone Pine Drive Rancho Murieta, CA 95683 The Highlands Cup Following the Silo Ridge Masters 3* October 7-11, 2026 Keane Stud 217 Depot Hill Road Amenia, NY 12501 2026 Fall Classic Series — Fall Classic 5 October 21-25, 2026 World Equestrian Center – Wilmington Wilmington, OH

★ GGT Footing is a proud presenting sponsor of the 1.10M Junior/Amateur Jumper Classic at the Highlands Cup CSI5*, scheduled for Saturday, October 11, 2026, at Keane Stud, Amenia, New York.

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ABOUT GGT FOOTING / POLYSOLS INC.

GGT Footing, developed and distributed by Polysols Inc., is the equestrian industry’s leading supplier of innovative, performance-driven arena surface solutions. With more than 20 years of expertise, GGT Footing has built an unparalleled reputation for quality, consistency, and safety across all equestrian disciplines — from Olympic-level dressage and FEI grand prix show jumping to hunter/jumper, eventing, and private training facilities. The company’s signature fiber and footing blends are engineered from repurposed virgin polyester materials, delivering superior traction, cushioning, and durability while supporting sustainable practices across the industry. GGT Footing’s product line includes fiber footing blends, arena conditioners, and premium matting systems, all designed to enhance performance and protect the welfare of horse and rider at every level of competition.

Polysols Inc. / GGT Footing

851 Simuel Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301

Toll-Free: 844-490-9120 | Office: 864-579-4484

ggt-footing@polysols.com | www.ggt-footing.com