GGT Footing welcomes new ambassador Waylon Roberts -5* Canadian Eventer

GGT Footing has been supporting athletes from all over the country for many years and we are proud to partner with Waylon Roberts!

Waylon Roberts is a 5* Canadian Eventer, International Show jumper, and Pan American Games Silver medalist based fulltime in Aiken, SC. Roberts has been representing Canada in international competition since the age of 14, when he attended the 2002 FEI Children’s Final for Show Jumping in Brazil.

In 2007, at just 18, Roberts competed for Canada at the Pan American Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he was a member of the silver medal team. He also participated in the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto.

Roberts has also competed at Kentucky 5* 3 times, all with 3 different self-produced horses. Which shows his skill for developing horses to the top level of eventing. His 2024 and 2025 seasons have been extraordinarily successful, placing at multiple Eventing FEI and Grand Prix Shows. He is focused on preparing himself to represent Canada at the 2026 World Equestrian Games and the 2028 LA Olympics.

Clint Bertalan of CB Arenas in Aiken, SC created a magnificent all-weather GGT Footing arena for Roberts and his students. CB Arenas has been an authorized GGT Footing installer for 15 years and is prepared to bring his expertise to your needs. You can find more information on his website here.

GGT Footing is the equine footing division of Polysols, Inc. located in Spartanburg SC. Originally based out of Germany, but due to demand in the USA, a plant was opened to accommodate the growing needs. We also have accomplished arena builders around the world, ready to serve your every need for arena footing.

Now offering a full line of arena textile additives, specialty arena conditioners, Stall Ez mats, arena butterfly matting systems, moisture control. We also offer underwater ebb and flow systems and water free solutions through our installers. Preblended proper sand and textiles are also available!

Our products are used in private backyard farms to World Class Olympic level venues.

GGT Footing is a world class product that you can afford!

For more information on GGT Footing visit our website.

Media Contact:

Cynthia Keating

Cynthia.keating@polysols.com