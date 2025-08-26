GGT-FOOTING WRAPS UP SUMMER TOUR

Cynthia Brewster Keating has had a whirlwind of travel this summer representing GGT Footing!

Some of the travels included :

Visiting the World Equestrian Center in Ohio and Florida.

Just this past weekend visited the Fieldstone Show Park with their newly created grand prix arena with GGT Footing textiles. The arena drained perfectly with the proper drains put in by Scott Clawson who has been building arenas at his Fieldstone Show Park home for over fifteen years!

The summer tour also included Woodside show park in California and all were excited to see the new arena with ebb and flow irrigation.

The new arenas at the horse parks have been very well received, especially when there is a ton of rain!

Traveling will continue for the rest of the year.

Next week I am traveling to the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival where the Silver Oak jumper tournament will host the Kevin Babington Foundation jumper classes.

September brings the Stableview Equestrian shows as well as the exciting Oktoberfest events where world class events gather!

Aiken horse park also uses GGT Footing and has many shows this fall where we will be enjoying the sponsorship benefits of our relationships with the facility.

October kicks off in California! West Palms Event Management – Equestrian Events Throughout California Sacremento international horse show

October brings the Silo Masters horse show to Amenia NY!

We are overly excited about going to this five-star facility for the first time!

November is the time we go back to New England to attend the Equine Affair of Massachusetts

Please Come visit us in the better living center.

Finally! We are headed to Los Angeles where GGT Footing is the proud sponsor of the Michael Nyuis Foundation horse show and we are the presenting sponsor!

The calendar is already booking up for 2026!

GGT -Footing ® is the equine footing division of Polysols, Inc.

Located in Spartanburg Sc. Originally based out of Germany, but due to demand in the USA, a plant was opened ten years ago to accommodate the growing needs. We also have accomplished arena builders around the world, ready to serve your every need for arena footing.

Now offering a full line of Arena textile additives, specialty arena groomers, stall Ez mats, arena butterfly matting systems, moisture control. Underwater ebb and flow systems and water free solutions by our installers.

Our products are used in private backyard farms to World Class Olympic level venues.

GGT -Footing is a world class product that you can afford!

Visit http://www.ggt-footing.com/

