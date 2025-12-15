Gift Giving Can Be Puzzling

As we approach the holidays, it can be puzzling to decide what to give your loved ones, but for horse lovers, giving can be easy! Giving can not only help and save horses, giving can move us towards a more compassionate world for horses — for all animals — humans too!

We wish all puzzles were as simple to solve!

Founded in 2002, we are the voice for people and organizations across the country who know just how much horses need our help. We are unique in our mission in that we have a dual purpose. Our programs and services not only help horses — they also help increase opportunities for more people to benefit from their interactions with horses – from veterans and first responders to those with physical and emotional disabilities and special needs.

While we know that you join us in celebrating horses as creatures of spirit and beauty, in literature, fairy tales and in our dreams — there are those that still ask the unthinkable of them — and treat them as commodities to be disposed of in cruel ways.

What continues to drive us is that many thousands of America’s horses continue to become at risk for neglect, abuse, and the slaughter pipeline each year simply because they fall through the cracks when transitioning from one owner or one job to another.

Horses are magic — they are intelligent, emotional, athletic, and sensitive beings, and we believe that they are worthy of our protection and deserve to be celebrated.

We believe that the best way to help horses in transition is to:

Increase the capacity of equine charities involved with rescue, re-homing, and retirement and provide viable options to owners when their owners cannot, or no longer wish to, care for them BEFORE they end up abused, neglected and at risk of the slaughter pipeline

Increase not only competitive and recreational programs involving horses, but also programs providing equine-assisted services. Programs where people partner with horses to enhance their well-being offer limitless career opportunities for horses in transition.

We are reaching out to you – as a horse lover — to be a part of the solution by making a gift to the EQUUS Foundation. With your support, we will be able to solve the challenges facing America’s horses.

More Giving Opportunities!

We welcome all horse lovers to make a donation in the name of a horse that they love to be recognized as an EQUUS Foundation Equine Ambassador and help ensure that all horses are safe, healthy, and treated with dignity as partners. Select a horse from among our Guardian charities to receive 100% of your donation – Horses Helping Horses!

Join us on February 22, 2026 To Honor Brianne Goutal-Marteau

EQUUS Foundation Spirit Award Reception

Sunday, February 22, 2026 – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Wanderers Club Terrace

1900 Aero Club Drive, Wellington, FL 33414

Buffet-style Hors d’oeuvres

Open Bar – DJ – Casual Chic Attire

$150 per person

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit: equusfoundation.org.

Media Contact:

Contact: Lynn Coakley

mail@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550