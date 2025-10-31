Give a Gift that Lasts a Lifetime

Palm Equestrian Academy offers education in many formats. Working with riders and horses in person or virtually and through their extensive at home training library are just a few ways to take advantage of the wealth of information that Lynn Palm and Cyril Pittion-Rossillon can provide to equestrians of all levels and disciplines.

Whether it be through live or virtual private mentoring sessions with Lynn, teaching tours in different regions of the country with Cyril, connecting through the Palm Partners Club online, virtual lessons or video coaching, the gift of education is one that lasts a lifetime.

Sally attended a clinic in Michigan more than 15 years ago. She still raves about her clinic experience and says “what I learned from Cyril and Lynn that week has stayed with me through every horse that I have ridden. I always hear them in my head as I am riding”.

Terri from Florida has shared that she is “making her own superhorse by following the lessons on Sand N My Bootz Saturdays on Facebook”. She “look(s) forward to seeing what is next in Bootz’ journey of longevity training”.

After receiving feedback from her online dressage test, Elizabeth, all the way from Colorado was “thrilled to see so many comments and remarks that she could use to increase her scores in her next test”.

Additionally, hundreds of students have given themselves the gift of education through training books or videos in the Palm Equestrian Academy library. To add to your training library this holiday season with simple easy to follow dressage-based principles on the ground and under saddle for in and out of the show ring, shop LynnPalm.com for books, digital downloads, virtual lessons and club memberships to meet your training needs.

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm is an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is currently judging and teaching at her Winning Ways with Western Dressage events and clinics throughout the country and abroad. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.

About Cyril Pittion-Rossillon

Pittion-Rossillon hails from Paris, France, where he graduated from the French National Equestrian School. With his extensive equine background and thirty years of experience, Cyril brings an ideal background to his instructor duties. His credentials include: Trained under members of French Olympic Team • French Junior Jumper Circuit • French Open Jumper Circuit (Levels 5 and 6) • Eventing Preliminary Division • AQHA & USEF Hunter Division • USEF Competition Youth & Amateur Coach• USDF Coach from Training Level to FEI Grand Prix • WDAA World and Reserve World Champion Coach • Co-Director and Instructor Palm Equestrian Academy

