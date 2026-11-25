FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 25, 2026

View release and photoshere

Contact: Dr. Karin Bump

dr.kbump@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550

Giving Thanks for Horses – Giving Hope for Their Future

Thanksgiving is a time for each of us to reach deep into our hearts to give thanks for what we have and to speak out on behalf of those who are less fortunate.

As horse people, we are very fortunate to have horses in our lives. We also understand that, while horses are strong and powerful creatures, they are also vulnerable and dependent on human beings for their care and welfare. Too many of America’s horses need a lifeline — and opportunities to thrive — and they need our help.

On behalf of the EQUUS Foundation, we extend our warm wishes to you for a Happy Thanksgiving and Holiday Season!





Here’s A Great Way to Show Thanks!

Join our campaign celebrating the National Day of the HorseDecember 1 through December 13

In 2004, Congress designated December 13 as the National Day of the Horse to celebrate the cultural, historic, and economic contributions that horses have made and continue to make.

Starting on GIVING TUESDAY, December 1, and culminating on December 13, horse lovers are encouraged to make a donation in support of a specific equine representing current EQUUS Foundation Guardians and Mentors. 100% of the donation is provided to the charity to support the care of the equine selected by the donor.





Learn more athttps://equusfoundation.org/celebrate



ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visitequusfoundation.org.

