Gobble Up This Special 50% Off Thanksgiving Offer Before Black Friday

Now through Black Friday only, AHP members can save a whopping 50% off any and allfeature articles listed at NikkiAlvinSmithStudio.com writing store.

Many of the feature articles have never been published before, and N. American First Time Rights are available, and all articles can be tailored to fit specific publications. On request articles can also be adapted by Nikki to fit any website need.

“The publishing industry as a whole has never faced more challenges than it does today. The equestrian world has been very kind to me as a writer and rider throughout my career, from those early days at Dressage and CT and The Chronicle of the Horse to the present day. This is my way of giving back to everyone and saying thank-you for the support,” explains seasoned Grand Prix competitor/clinician/coach and published author Nikki Alvin-Smith.

Nearly 300 articles are available at the store. All are human authored by Nikki and offer unique topics and engaging content.

Don’t miss this opportunity to stock up and save!

Simply email Nikki@NikkiAlvinSmithStudio.com with your order list to receive an online invoice for payment. Purchasers are invited to buy as many as they wish without limit.

Kindly note: Large orders over 50 articles may take a time to fill, but every effort will be made to supply all creative assets by December 31st, 2025.

About Nikki:

Internationally published author/writer, content creator, PR/Marketing specialist, photographer and equestrian Nikki Alvin-Smith offers “Engaging Content that Engages Riders to Read,” with unique and fresh material for your horse or pet related business, magazine, website, newsletter, blog, and email blast sales machine. Her portfolio of works is extensive and includes equestrian and pet features that have been published worldwide in over 260 different magazine titles. Her clients include/have included: equestrian and “B” list movie celebrities for whom she regularly ghostwrites and provides PR services; manufacturers of equine and pet related medical devices, feedstuffs, supplements, grooming supplies, fencing and barn equipment, horse transport, horse structures and professional equine service providers; profit and non-profit initiatives and organizations; and non-equestrian related businesses/publications in the pet industry, investment, real estate and international travel and rural lifestyle.

Nikki Alvin-Smith is a British international level Grand Prix dressage competitor/trainer/coach/clinician. Together with her husband Paul, who is also a Grand Prix dressage rider, Nikki operates Willowview Hill Farm , a private dressage yard and organic hay farm in the Catskill Mountains of New York. The duo provides ‘team’ clinician services to clients worldwide to riders of all levels and many riding disciplines.

Media Contact:

Contact: Nikki Alvin-Smith: Content Writer; PR/Marketing Specialist

Email: Nikki@NikkiAlvinSmithStudio.com

Websites: https://www.horseinakiltmedia.com/

Cell: 607 434 4470