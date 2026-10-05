Great Plains Land Company is the newest National Reining Horse Association Corporate Partner 

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – The National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) welcomes Great Plains Land Company to its roster of corporate partners, joining a group of businesses that support the sport of reining and its members worldwide.

“Partnering with the NRHA is a tremendous opportunity to bring together two things I’m deeply passionate about: the reining industry and the land and properties that make the lifestyle possible,” says Dalton Puttkamer, Great Plains Land Company Equine Property Specialist. “Through Great Plains Land Company, my focus is on representing exceptional ranches, performance horse facilities, and properties that are built around the western lifestyle. I’m proud to partner with an organization like the NRHA and look forward to helping connect its members with the right properties.”

As a Corporate Partner, Great Plains Land Company will work alongside the NRHA to connect members with ranches, performance horse facilities, and other properties suited to the reining and western performance horse lifestyle.

“We’re excited to welcome Great Plains Land Company as an NRHA Corporate Partner,” says Christy Landwehr, NRHA Senior Director of Corporate Relations. “Their expertise in equine properties and the western lifestyle makes them a natural fit for our membership, many of whom are looking for the right land and facilities to support their operations.”

About Great Plains Land Company:

Great Plains Land Co. specializes in land, ranches, and performance horse properties, with a deep understanding of the land and facilities needed to support the Western lifestyle. From premier training facilities and show barns to working ranches and private equestrian properties, Great Plains Land Co. helps clients find properties that fit the way they live, train, compete, and raise horses. Built on a passion for the Western lifestyle and the equine industry, Great Plains Land Co. is proud to support the people and horses that make this community special.

About the National Reining Horse Association:

Founded in 1966, the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) is the worldwide standard-setting body for the sport of reining, reaching a passionate community of competitors, owners, breeders and fans across more than 40 countries. Through premier events, digital and broadcast platforms, NRHA Reiner magazine and year-round programming, NRHA provides its partners opportunities to authentically connect with the reining community and the broader Western lifestyle. NRHA is proud to work alongside leading brands and organizations that share a commitment to advancing the sport, supporting its members and celebrating the reining lifestyle.

For NRHA partnership opportunities, contact:

Christy Landwehr

Sr. Director of Corporate Relations

clandwehr@NRHA.com | (405)946-7400 ext. 122

nrha.com/sponsor