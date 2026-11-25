Announcing a new home for equine stories and storytellers: GreenHorse Books!

By horse people, for horse people

We are proud to announce the launch of GreenHorse Books, a boutique, independent press publishing fiction and nonfiction books that put the horse first.

Founded by lifelong horse girls Neleigh Olson and Alanna Stefanek, GreenHorse Books believes in the beauty of storytelling, creativity, and the horse-human connection. We care deeply about equine welfare and the health of the equine industry. And, as horse owners and industry professionals ourselves, we know that the way forward is through education and community-building. With this in mind, our books are guaranteed human, written by experts and leading voices in the equine world.

Look for our first books on shelves in Spring and Summer of 2027. We’re thrilled to be the home of debut author and longtime Horse Network contributor Gretchen Lida’s sharp, witty and insightful essay collection,Your Horse is Not Your Therapist. InPositive Connection Horse Training,GreenHorse Publisher Alanna Stefanek translates the latest behavioral science into usable tools for the everyday horse handler. Preorders are available now at greenhorsebooks.com.

Find us standing along the outside rail, or at info@greenhorsebooks.com. We’re also on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok at @greenhorsebooks.