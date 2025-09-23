Grow Your Equine Business with Less Pressure & More Purpose

September 23, 2025 – If you’ve ever wondered when things will finally “click” in your equine business, Brooke Drassal’s story will speak to you.

In a recent episode of the How to Market Your Horse Business with Denise Alvarez Podcast, Brooke shared how she went from a horse-loving kid to a sought-after equine bodyworker, including the twist and turns in between. You’ll see first-hand the power of staying faithful to the dreams you have for your business — even when the timeline looks different than you expected.

For Brooke (like many entrepreneurs in the equine industry), the horses came first. But, she realized early on that it takes more than passion to build a sustainable business.

You’ll hear how Brooke leaned into patience and persistence, doing the work without rushing the outcome.

Her story is a great reminder that when you let go of pressure, trust the process, and build from a place of service, you create space for steady growth and deeper purpose.

Listen to Let Go of the Timeline & Trust the Process With Brooke Drassal [Episode 188]:

