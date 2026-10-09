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Hagyard Equine Medical Institute 10.9.26

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Hagyard announces second wave of veterinarians hired as strong thoroughbred sales point towards increased demand

Adds Lawrence Kadic, MVetMed, MS, DACVS-LA as surgeon, and Alexandra Trulsen, DVM plus Katie Trivett, DVM both to the Herd Health & Wellness team.

Lexington, KY: Hagyard Equine Medical Institute announced the hiring of three new members of their world class equine veterinary team. As the business moves into the fourth quarter of 2026, Dr. Lawrence Kadic, MVetMed, MS, DACVS-LA; Dr. Alexandra Tulsen, DVM; and Dr. Katie Trivett, DVM have joined Hagyard’s elite team of equine care professionals.

“As Hagyard celebrates 150 years of providing excellent veterinary medicine for horses in the Bluegrass and beyond, the tradition of mentorship and innovation through generations of veterinarians continues at our clinic in Lexington,” said Dr. Luke Fallon, DVM and Medical Director at Hagyard. “Drs. Kadic, Trivett and Trulsen are beneficiaries of this tradition and are wonderful equine veterinarians. They are the future of our profession, and we are fortunate to have them as part of the Hagyard team! These doctors will provide the highest level of equine health care one is accustomed to receiving from Hagyard.”

Dr. Kadic is originally from Belgium and a graduate of Ghent University. Following his graduation, he completed a rotating internship at Dubai Equine Hospital in the United Arab Emirates before beginning his training in the United States with a surgery internship at Hagyard Equine Medical Institute and a large animal clinical fellowship at Oregon State University. Dr. Kadic went on to complete an Equine Surgery Residency and a combined Master of Science degree at Louisiana State University, where he also became a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Surgeons. After his residency, he served as a Clinical Instructor at LSU before joining the University of Florida as a Clinical Assistant Professor in Large Animal Surgery. While Dr. Kadic will be available for a broad range of surgical procedures, he has a particular interest in orthopedic surgery and looks forward to contributing his experience across the full spectrum of equine surgical care.

“I’m incredibly excited and honored to be returning to Hagyard Equine Medical Institute. Hagyard has been an integral part of my journey as a veterinarian and surgeon,” offered Dr. Kadic. “I feel very fortunate for the opportunity to come back and work alongside some of the best, including many of the mentors who have supported me throughout my training. I’m looking forward to being a part of the team, and as always striving to do best by the horse.”

Dr. Trulsen grew up in Upstate New York and started riding horses and showing livestock when she joined 4H at 8 years old. She realized very early on that she wanted to pursue large animal veterinary medicine and spent every day in the barn before and after school. Dr. Trulsen studied Animal Sciences at SUNY Cobleskill where she was an avid member of the equestrian teams and Block and Bridle. She spent a summer in Saratoga as an intern working on the racetrack and enjoyed working with thoroughbreds. Dr. Trulsen went to vet school at Cornell University, where she focused on learning about food animal production, theriogenology and large animal emergency medicine. She is passionate about being part of producing the next generation of racehorses.

“Growing up near Saratoga, NY, I have always been excited about the Thoroughbred industry and have loved being a part of it here at Hagyard,” said Dr. Trulsen. “I have really enjoyed working with great clients and horses, and I especially appreciate the mentorship and willingness of so many veterinarians to share their knowledge and invest in me.”

Dr. Trivett is from southern West Virginia, where she grew up taking riding lessons at Carousel Farm. When she wasn’t at the barn, she spent most of her free time learning about horses through books, summer camps, art, and, most influentially, horse racing. At eight years old, she remembers rooting for a chestnut filly named Rags to Riches to beat the boys in the Belmont Stakes—and she did! Racing sparked Dr. Trivett’s fascination with the thoroughbred, which quickly grew into an interest in bloodstock, breeding, and eventually equine medicine.

Dr. Trivett earned her B.S. in Animal & Nutritional Sciences with a minor in Equine Studies from West Virginia University before attending Lincoln Memorial University College of Veterinary Medicine. Being only two hours south of Lexington gave her the chance to spend as much time as possible in the Horse Capital of the World. She spent a summer at the University of Kentucky’s Gluck Equine Research Center, studying treatments for osteoarthritis in racehorses, and later completed most of her clinical rotations with equine practices in Lexington. By graduation, she knew she wanted to build both her home and career in the Bluegrass.

After graduation, Dr. Trivett joined Hagyard as a Field Care Intern and stayed on as an associate veterinarian after completing the program. She loves ambulatory medicine for the variety, the creativity it sometimes takes to get the job done in the field, and the relationships that come with being a client’s first call. Her professional interests include theriogenology, neonatology, and emergency medicine.

“Working at Hagyard has felt like the homecoming I never knew I needed,” said Dr. Trivett. “World class horses, great clients, and a wealth of knowledge beyond measure behind every person you talk to has made it an incredibly easy decision to stay on. I am very thankful to be invited into this space and enjoy waking up to go to work every day because of the incredible team surrounding me.”

In addition to these three associates, Hagyard added Dr. Chris Downs, DVM, as emergency surgeon, and Dr. Myriah Albrecht, as a resident in September of this year. This brings the total to five quality additions to the staff in the last 60 days.

Hagyard is celebrating their 150th Anniversary in 2026, and hirings like these have been a fundamental value of the organization for nearly all of their fifteen decades in business.

“Certainly, we want our team to be impeccably trained and enormously skilled,” said Dr. Fallon. “But we also seek out people who have a deep passion for, and connection to, the horses and the sport. As you can see from the excerpts of these bios, our new team is deeply passionate. I look forward to seeing what they bring to our care team.”

About Hagyard Equine Medical Institute: With nearly 60 veterinarians and 150 years behind it, Hagyard Equine Medical Institute is one of the oldest and the largest equine veterinary practice in the world. Based in Lexington, Kentucky, the facility, located across the street from the Kentucky Horse Park, boasts superior ambulatory services, the world-renowned Davidson Surgery Center, McGee Medicine and Fertility Centers, Hagyard Laboratory, Hagyard Sports Medicine Center, and hyperbaric medicine facilities. For more information, visit hagyard.com.

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