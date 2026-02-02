Hagyard Equine Medical Institute to Celebrate 150th Anniversary in 2026

Founder’s Week celebration February 2-6 to officially kick-off a year-long series of festivities and events honoring the veterinary practice’s unprecedented 15-decade contribution to equine care

Lexington, KY: Dr. Luke Hagyard Fallon, DVM – the 5th generation of the Hagyard founder’s family – announced that Hagyard Equine Medical Institute will be celebrating its 150th Anniversary beginning in February of 2026.

Known today globally for its deep expertise in horse care, the Hagyard story actually began by caring for a bull. In 1875, Dr. E.T. Hagyard, Fallon’s great-great grandfather, traveled from the Ontario Vet College to Winchester, KY to treat a short-horn bull. Seeing the opportunity the area afforded him, Dr. Hagyard moved to Kentucky a year later and opened his large animal practice.

When asked how the business has endured for 150 years, Dr. Fallon stated it was by adhering to two simple principles.

“It starts with integrity. We are focused on making sure these equine athletes live healthy, happy, amazing lives,” said Fallon. “That starts with an honest assessment of their condition, communicating that clearly to their owners, then doing what is in the best interest of the case, the horse, and the owner.”

“I think innovation has played a big role, too,” Fallon continued. “We’ve always pushed ourselves to stay in front of care advancements, keeping an eye on what’s new in human health care and seeing how it might apply to horses. This is especially true of thoroughbred and performance horses, where advances in human performance and care have paved the way in diagnostics and preventive care.”

To that end, the Hagyard family and Hagyard veterinarians have been at the forefront of a number of veterinary medical innovations. These include the advent of the use of penicillin and antibiotics in horses, developing parasite control programs to keep foals from dying at alarming rates, the use of inhalation anesthesia, fetal sexing, and the first equine C-section – not to mention a majority of commercial equine vaccines used to prevent tetanus, botulism, herpes, viruses, abortions, influenza and more.

The 150th year will be marked by a variety of activities, including a renovation of its facility in Lexington, and continued investment in state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment to name a few.

One of the biggest initiatives for the year, however, is the establishment of a non-profit educational endowment designed to provide scholarships to aspiring equine veterinarians. Hagyard has set a bold goal in partnership with the Association of Equine Practitioners’ (AAEP’s) Foundation for the Horse to raise $1.5 million dollars to help provide annual scholarships in perpetuity.

“For a variety of reasons – not the least of which is a significant amount of student loan debt upon graduation – we are seeing the supply of equine veterinarians falling short of the demand,” Fallon stated. While we certainly want to spend some time honoring our history in 2026, we want to focus on looking forward. Establishing these E.T Hagyard1876 Scholarships to help maintain the health of the equine care industry as a whole seems like the perfect way to make sure we impact the next 150 years, too.”

About Hagyard Equine Medical Institute: With nearly 60 veterinarians and 150 years behind it, Hagyard Equine Medical Institute is one of the oldest and the largest equine veterinary practice in the world. Based in Lexington, Kentucky, the facility, located across the street from the Kentucky Horse Park, boasts superior ambulatory services, the world-renowned Davidson Surgery Center, McGee Medicine and Fertility Centers, Hagyard Laboratory, Hagyard Sports Medicine Center, and hyperbaric medicine facilities. For more information, visit hagyard.com.

