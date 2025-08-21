Hagyard Equine Medical Institute Veterinarian Co-Authors Large-Scale Study on Racing Performance and Sale Result after Arthroscopic Removal of LTR OCD in Thoroughbred Yearlings

Results indicate yearlings that had the surgery performed comparably to unaffected Thoroughbreds that showed similar potential

Lexington, KY: In a study published in the journal Veterinary and Comparative Orthopaedics and Traumatology authored by Hagyard Equine Medical Institute surgeon Dr. Russ Freeland – along with Hagyard Alumni Dr. W. True Baker and Dr. Pieternel Kerber – they examined the relationship between lesion size, racing performance, and sale result of Thoroughbreds with lateral trochlear ridge (LTR) osteochondritis dissecans (OCD) following arthroscopic removal as a yearling. Previous studies had shown a prevalence of 5.1% for LTR OCD and 10.9% for stifle OCD. Those previous studies had also found the sale price to be lower for horses with stifle OCD than other sale horses.

In the current updated study, they found significantly more positive results in the thoroughbred yearlings that were subjected to arthroscopic removal of an osteochondral fragment from the LTR in one or both stifles at Hagyard Equine Medical Institute (Lexington, Kentucky) between 2012 and 2015. The new study found the following:

> Lesion length and depth did not affect racing performance and did not differ between groups presented for yearling sale post-surgery compared to those that were not.

> Further, the results of the study suggests that stifle arthroscopy for the removal of LTR OCD lesions in the Thoroughbred yearling does not delay the start of the horse’s racing career.

More details can be found on the study at https://www.thieme-connect.com/products/ejournals/abstract/10.1055/s-0043-1776323.

About Hagyard Equine Medical Institute: With more than 60 veterinarians and nearly 150 years behind it, Hagyard Equine Medical Institute is the oldest and one of the largest equine veterinary practices in the world. Based in Lexington, Kentucky, the facility, located across the street from the Kentucky Horse Park, boasts superior ambulatory services, the world-renowned Davidson Surgery Center, McGee Medicine and Fertility Centers, Hagyard Laboratory, Hagyard Sports Medicine Center, and hyperbaric medicine facilities. For more information, visit hagyard.com.

