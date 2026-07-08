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Hagyard veterinarians, Dr. Evan Becker and Dr. Laura Werner,

presented on “Diagnostic Equipment and Injuries”

at the 2026 Welfare of the Racehorse Summit

Discussed the value of cross-imaging with different modalities to fact check and pinpoint an injury when a horse is presented for “decreased performance.”

Lexington, KY: Dr. Evan Becker, DVM, and Dr. Laura Werner, DVM, MS, DACVS, both of the Hagyard Equine Medical Institute, kicked off the June 30th session of the 2026 Welfare of the Racehorse Summit with a topic that has been the forefront of the industry for the last several years – “Diagnostic Equipment and Injuries.” The hour-long session was a deep dive into the range of modalities that are now used to assess potential injuries and provide trainers with the best information possible for decisions on training- and race-readiness.

The overarching theme for the discussion was the growing practice of multiple modalities to provide a clearer picture of the situation.

“There is certainly value in using multiple modalities,” said Dr. Becker. “Today, a diagnosis is different based on the imaging available. Extensive, more advanced imaging allows for better and more effective treatment. For example, we can now overlay PET/CT images (Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography) which gives the structural perspective of CT and the functional perspective of PET.”

Dr. Werner saw another important component of the range of modalities in use today, specifically around the discussion of ‘abnormalities.’ Most horses have some degree of abnormality,” said Dr. Werner. “So it’s great to be able to scan both sides and determine what “normal” is for an individual horse. It gives us a much broader understanding.”

The presentation by the Hagyard veterinarians is part of an ongoing discussion in the industry under the watchful eye of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) about racing safety and thoroughbred well-being. HISA has seen a trend of improving track safety and credits buy-in from a variety of stakeholders for the improvement. Said HISA, CEO Lisa Lazurus, in an interview with ESPN, “Owners, trainers, jockeys, veterinarians, (are) coming together and really prioritizing an ethos of safety.”

In 2026, Hagyard is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and a multiple-modality approach to assessment aligns with values that have enabled the organization to endure for 15 decades.

“It starts with integrity,” said Dr. Luke Hagyard Fallon, DVM – the 5th generation of the Hagyard founder’s family. “We are focused on making sure these equine athletes live healthy, happy lives. That starts with an honest assessment of their condition, communicating that clearly to their owners, then doing what is in the best interest of the case, the horse, and the owner.”

The Welfare and Safety Thoroughbred Summit is underwritten by Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation. The 2026 Summit was the 12th edition of this important event. Hagyard is proud to be a longstanding partner of the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation.

About Hagyard Equine Medical Institute: With nearly 60 veterinarians and 150 years behind it, Hagyard Equine Medical Institute is one of the oldest and the largest equine veterinary practice in the world. Based in Lexington, Kentucky, the facility, located across the street from the Kentucky Horse Park, boasts superior ambulatory services, the world-renowned Davidson Surgery Center, McGee Medicine and Fertility Centers, Hagyard Laboratory, Hagyard Sports Medicine Center, and hyperbaric medicine facilities. For more information, visit hagyard.com.