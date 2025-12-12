HD360 Equine Edge: Fix Google & Website Video Before Your Next Shoot

New guide from HD360 Equine that helps equine brands clean up their online presence so professional video has maximum impact.

HD360 Productions, a video-first studio specializing in equine brands and events, has released a new HD360 Equine Edge guide to help barns and equine businesses fix their Google Business Profile and website video placement before investing in new video content. As riders, parents, and sponsors increasingly search “near me” and make decisions online, basic visibility and accurate information can make the difference between a full program and an empty inbox.

For many equine operations, the first impression is no longer a banner at the show or a postcard in the mail. It’s a small Google box and a quick skim of the homepage. When those are incomplete or out of date, even the best-produced video can underperform. HD360’s new guide focuses on cleaning up that foundation so every future video works harder.

The HD360 Equine Edge framework starts with the Google Business Profile, which often controls what potential clients see first when they search “[barn name] lessons” or “[brand] near me”:

Claim and clean up the listing.

Barns and brands should claim their Google Business Profile (or confirm ownership), then correct essential details: business name, category, hours, phone number, website, and service area. A short, clear description stating who they help and where they are located gives searchers instant context. Upgrade photos and add video.

Replacing dark, outdated images with 3-5 current, well-lit photos immediately makes a listing feel more trustworthy. Adding a short intro or highlight video, 30 to 60 seconds, that shows the facility, horses, and people gives riders and customers a feel for the environment before they ever set foot on the property. Invite and respond to reviews.

Encouraging a few happy clients to leave honest, specific reviews about lessons, boarding, care, or customer service helps riders understand what sets a barn or brand apart. A simple monthly habit of updating a photo and replying to new reviews keeps the profile active and current.

The second half of the guide focuses on where video lives on a website, so it actually gets watched and drives action instead of being buried.

“Most equine businesses finally invest in a beautiful story video and then tuck it at the bottom of the homepage or hide it on a ‘media’ tab,” said Jarred Goeckeler, owner of HD360 Equine. “If you’re going to spend time and money on production, that video needs to sit where real visitors will see it in the first few seconds.”

HD360 recommends three high-impact placements for website video:

Above the fold on the homepage.

The main story or “about us” video should live near the top of the homepage, paired with one simple headline and one clear button—such as “Book a Lesson,” “Plan Your Visit,” or “View Services.” Visitors shouldn’t have to scroll to understand who you are and what the next step is. On key decision pages.

Shorter, focused videos can support important pages like Boarding, Lessons, Training, Events, or Products. Each video should answer the main question a nervous new client would have on that page: what the experience looks like, what to expect, and why this barn or brand is a good fit. On contact and booking pages.

A 30-45 second “what to expect next” clip on contact or booking pages helps visitors feel confident hitting submit. Explaining response time and what happens after they reach out reduces drop-off and last-minute cancellations.

By tackling Google Business Profile basics and website placement first, equine businesses can ensure future production work has a solid foundation. A strategic story video on a clean, accurate web presence can continue to drive results season after season, instead of becoming a one-off post that disappears into a feed.

“Video can absolutely transform how barns and brands show up online, but only if people can actually find you and see it,” Goeckeler said. “We created this HD360 Equine Edge guide so that when equine businesses are ready for professional production, they’re not pouring great footage onto a broken foundation.”

