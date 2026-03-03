HD360 Equine Edge: The 5-Minute Monthly Online Presence Check for Equine Businesses

Equine Edge guide helps barns, trainers, and equine brands catch lost-lead problems in five minutes.

FRENCHTOWN, N.J. – March 3, 2026: HD360 Equine has released a new Equine Edge checklist designed to help equine businesses identify and fix the online problems that quietly cost them clients every month. The guide outlines a simple, repeatable 5-minute routine covering Google Business Profiles, websites, and social media presence.

The checklist addresses a problem common across the equine industry: barns, training programs, and equine service providers lose potential clients not because of their horsemanship, but because basic online information is outdated, incorrect, or missing. Wrong hours on a Google listing, a broken contact form, or a dormant social profile can send a ready-to-book prospect to a competitor before the business ever knows they were looking.

The HD360 Equine Edge checklist covers three areas:

Google Business Profile: hours, contact info, categories, and recent photos.

Website: mobile functionality, clear messaging, working forms, and accurate service information.

Social profiles: recent activity, current contact details, and responsiveness.

Getting these right first ensures that future investments in professional video, event coverage, or sponsor-facing content reach the right audience with a strong first impression. When basic online touchpoints are inaccurate, every downstream marketing dollar drives traffic to a broken experience.

“We work with barns and equine brands that invest in great video, and the biggest waste we see is sending that traffic to a Google listing with wrong hours or a website where the contact form does not work,” said Jarred Goeckeler, founder of HD360 Equine. “Five minutes a month prevents that. It is the simplest thing any equine business can do to protect their marketing investment.”

The 3-Point Monthly Check

Check 1: Your Google Business Profile

Open your Google Business Profile (or search your business name on Google and look at the listing that appears). Confirm the following:

Business hours are correct, including seasonal or holiday changes

Phone number, email, and website link all work

Your business description still reflects what you actually offer

Your primary category is accurate (for barns: Horse Boarding Stable, Riding School, etc.)

Your most recent photo is less than 90 days old

This takes about 90 seconds. If anything is wrong, fix it now. Google is the first impression for most new clients, and a listing with wrong hours or an old photo sends one signal: this business may not be active.

Check 2: Your Website

Pull up your website on your phone (not your computer, because most visitors are on mobile). Run through this:

Does the homepage clearly say what you do, who it is for, and what the next step is?

Does the contact form actually work? Submit a test and make sure it arrives.

Does the main phone number ring to the right place?

Are services, pricing, or program info still accurate?

Does the site load in under 3 seconds on mobile?

This takes about 2 minutes. Pay special attention to the mobile experience. If your site is hard to navigate on a phone, you are losing people who are ready to act right now.

Check 3: Your Social Profiles

Open your main social accounts (Instagram, Facebook, or wherever your audience is). Confirm:

Your last post is within the past 30 days

Your bio or about section has current contact info and a link to your website

You have responded to any recent comments or messages

This takes about 90 seconds. A dormant social profile tells people you are either closed or too busy to care. Neither builds confidence.

Why This Matters Before You Invest in Anything Else

Every dollar you spend on marketing, whether it is video, ads, a new logo, or a trade show booth, drives people back to these three touchpoints. If your Google listing has wrong hours, your beautiful new promo video sends people to a dead end. If your website does not work on mobile, your social media ads generate clicks that go nowhere.

Fix the foundation first. It is free, it is fast, and it makes every future investment work harder.

Where Video Fits

Once your online foundation is clean, video becomes dramatically more effective. A 30-second intro video on your Google listing builds trust before people even visit your site. A short welcome video above the fold on your homepage answers the what is this place like question faster than any paragraph of text. And consistent short clips on social profiles keep your presence alive between bigger marketing pushes.

But none of that matters if the basics are broken. Run the 5-minute check first. Then build from there.

HD360 Equine helps equine brands, venues, and events build video systems that perform. Start with the foundation, then make production count. Learn more at https://www.hd360equine.com.

To learn more about HD360 Equine’s video and content systems for equine brands, venues, and events, visit https://www.hd360equine.com.

Photos and video available on request.

About HD360 Equine

HD360 Equine is a strategy-led video studio built for the business of horses. We work with equine brands, venues, and events to create cinematic, real-world video assets that do more than look good. These assets support bookings, sponsorships, and long-term brand growth. From flagship brand films to event coverage and scalable content systems, our work is rooted in real barn life and designed to perform across marketing, sales, and client experience.

HD360 Equine is the equine-focused studio of HD360 Productions.

Media Contact:

Jarred Goeckeler, Founder, HD360 Equine

Jarred@hd360prod.com

908-801-6265

https://www.hd360equine.com

HD360 Equine is the equine-focused studio of HD360 Productions.