Help the University of Kentucky better understand equine employer needs

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment is in the process of surveying the equine industry to determine employer needs for graduates with an equine science and management degree.

Employers are invited to participate in a research study conducted by UK Ag Equine Programs’ Alicia Benben, academic coordinator, Savannah Robin, lecturer of career and professional development, and Jill Stowe, director of undergraduate studies. The study is focused on workforce readiness and career preparation in the equine industry, specifically for one to three years post-graduation.

The purpose of the survey is to better understand employer perspectives on the skills, competencies and professional behaviors needed for entry-level and early-career equine professionals. Participant input will help inform curriculum development and strengthen industry-education partnerships.

“Preparing students to thrive in the equine industry is at the center of our undergraduate program. We focus on building both the professional skills and technical knowledge needed for career success, but we know the best way to stay relevant is by listening to industry partners,” Robin said. “We are asking for employer feedback to better understand how well employees are prepared for the workforce, particularly during their first three years of employment, and to identify opportunities to continue strengthening our program.”

Participation is voluntary, anonymous and open to individuals who are 18 years or older and currently working in or employing within the equine industry. The online survey will take approximately 20-25 minutes to complete and closes Friday, June 26.

Survey link: https://uky.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0ps88Kj6yhuyMf4

Media Contact:

Alicia Benben, alicia.benben@uky.edu

Savannah Robin, savannah.robin@uky.edu

C. Jill Stowe, jill.stowe@uky.edu