Highlights from the 2026 USPC Convention: Education, Horse Well-Being, and Leadership in Action

February 10, 2026 (Lexington, KY) — As a national leader in equestrian education, the United States Pony Clubs (USPC or Pony Club) continued to expand upon the topics horse owners and riders care about most through expert-led presentations at the annual USPC Convention, where learning and leadership development, horse well-being and rider safety, and fun with horses always take center stage. The 2026 USPC Convention, sponsored by Elizabeth Hamill Bramsen, 1961 A Alum, Wayne-Du Page Hunt Pony Club; and Via Nova Training, was hosted by USPC’s North Central Prairie Region and held January 28-February 1, 2026, at the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort in Lincolnshire, Ill. The event underscored Pony Club’s role in shaping best practices while launching a forward-looking agenda that will guide organizational transformation and equestrian education over the years to come.

“While the USPC Convention always provides a mix of education for any horse lover to enjoy, one of the main points this year was on the future of USPC and leadership development for attendees of all ages,” said USPC Executive Director Teresa Woods. “It’s always inspiring to see so many of our members who lead the way in their career fields, educational pursuits, and in the equestrian community gather at the USPC Convention to learn even more. We’re really excited about where USPC is headed.”

Gillian Stover, USPC’s Activities and Events Director, led the planning efforts with the host region for the first time since taking on her role. “Convention offers such a special opportunity to meet people with all different types of involvement in Pony Club,” she said. “The absolute highlight of this event is meeting members, leaders, volunteers, and some without any Pony Club affiliation at all, who offer different perspectives and connections. Record-breaking attendance and participation are the cherry on top.”

Education and Leadership

As the largest USPC Convention in several years, more than 500 attendees from 36 of USPC’s 40 regions braved frigid temperatures to enjoy the winter gathering.

Leadership training, which was sponsored by the Mattingley Leadership Training Fund with support from Western Specialty Insurors, featured ways for clubs to help members succeed in Pony Club, along with more about the various instructional topics and local-level testing within USPC, how to engage members, rider safety, growing Pony Club in your area, how to have a #HappyHealthyHorse from USPC’s Horse Well-Being Initiative, and more.

One of the most anticipated sessions was led by Tim Burcham, Executive Director Teresa Woods, and USPC’s outgoing President Jennifer Sweet, and President-Elect Deb Kirsch, who took office on Sunday, February 1. In this session, Burcham shared an inspiring and transformative approach to position USPC for long-term growth through exciting new opportunities.

Nearly 50 workshops for adults and youth followed, covering topics, such as rider fitness and equestrian sports psychology; a variety of riding disciplines, including Eventing, working equitation, Dressage, and Foxhunting; as well as horse health, behavior, and nutrition topics, which all tie into horse well-being. Attendees also gathered tips for becoming a better riding instructor, rider safety, saddle fit, rider position and theory, emergency preparedness, returning to riding as an adult, and much more. Pony Club leaders and members enjoyed sessions on progressing through Pony Club, utilizing learning tools on Allpony.com, and education at the upcoming 2026 USPC Festival.

The youngest members in attendance learned about horses through fun activities in the Pony Paddock, sponsored by the Arabian Horse Youth Association, while attendees of all ages enjoyed hands-on learning in the Anatomy Room, sponsored by Michigan State University, Mary Anne McPhail Dressage Chair in Equine Sports Medicine; with support from Flair Equine Nasal Strips; the Northwest School of Animal Massage, and Lincoln Memorial University College of Veterinary Medicine; and the Horse Management Room, sponsored by the University of Louisville Equine Industry Program.

The USPC Research Project Fair, presented by the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation and supported by Kentucky Equine Research; Horses & Humans Research Foundation; and Michigan State University, Mary Anne McPhail Dressage Chair in Equine Sports Medicine, allowed Pony Club’s science-minded members of all ages to explore their curiosity about horses and present their findings to judges in a science fair atmosphere. This year’s Research Project Fair again saw record numbers, with 39 projects presented in person and 11 more presented virtually.

Participants of the Research Project Fair were honored at a Saturday luncheon, along with the presentation of awards for the USPC Member Achievement Program, sponsored by LeMieux. The USPC Member Achievement Program allows members to earn points for participating in everyday USPC activities, as well as regional, national, and international events.

Attendees also enjoyed shopping and education in the trade fair, bidding on the silent auction fundraiser presented by the North Central Prairie Region, and attending a special party hosted by Saddlers Row.

Developing the Next Generation

The USPC Convention hosted a leadership program for the National Youth Congress (NYC), which provides leadership training for outstanding upper-level members. This year’s NYC was sponsored by Dreamers & Schemers and the Western & English Sales Association (WESA) and welcomed delegates from 14 Pony Club regions. At the conference, NYC members worked alongside USPC Academy of Achievement alumni, who are recognized for excellence in their chosen fields of expertise. This year’s Academy of Achievement honorees are Carleigh Fedorka, PhD, and Jen Verharen. Read more about the 2026 National Youth Congress delegates and Academy of Achievement honorees here.

The USPC National Youth Board (NYB) also met during the convention. The NYB includes young adult members ages 18 to 23, who serve as liaisons between the youth membership of USPC and the Board of Governors. This year’s NYB again hosted the National Youth Summit during Convention, offering peer education and leadership principles for ages 12 to 18. This year’s NYB service project involved NYB members creating homemade cards for a Chicago-area children’s hospital.

The Meeting of the Corporation

Many Pony Club awards were presented at the Saturday morning Meeting of the Corporation, including recognition of eight Pony Clubs celebrating milestone anniversaries. The following clubs were recognized for reaching their 50th anniversary:

Black Oaks Pony Club, Middle California Region

Blue Mountain Pony Club, Maryland Region

Cream Ridge Pony Club, New Jersey Region

Maplewood Pony Club, Northwest Region

Perkiomen Creek Pony Club, Eastern Pennsylvania Region

Running Fox Pony Club, New York/Upper Connecticut Region

Santa Ynez Valley Pony Club, Middle California Region

West Tennessee Pony Club, Midsouth Region

Yadkin Valley Hounds Pony Club, Carolina Region

The following clubs were recognized for reaching their 25th anniversary:

Big Bay Pony Club, Lake Shore Region

Burntwoods Pony Club, Maryland Region

Central Penn Pony Club, Maryland Region

Horse On Course Pony Club, Inland Empire Region

Kachemak Pony Club, Alaska Region

River Riders Pony Club, Deep South Region

Shore Riders Pony Club, Delmarva Region

Sunny Side Pony Club, Midsouth Region

Top Hat and Tails Pony Club, Northern Lakes Region

The USPC Brookfield Land Conservation Award was presented to Wendy Raih, Leg Up Equestrian Team Pony Club Riding Center in the Midsouth Region. This award recognizes efforts to promote land conservation, with a $500 cash award for the winning club, center, or region.

Saturday Night Banquet Highlights

The Saturday Night Banquet was a highlight as attendees celebrated significant Pony Club achievements before dancing the night away. Chanda Mills, who spoke on behalf of the Local Organizing Committee for the North Central Prairie Region, kicked off the festivities.

Seven Pony Club members who earned A-level certifications received special recognition for their accomplishment in reaching USPC’s highest certification:

Amira Cooney, A Eventing and Dressage, Casanova-Warrenton Pony Club, Virginia Region

Anna Erickson, A Eventing, Hidden “K” Stables Pony Club Riding Center, Carolina Region

Hannah Fountain, A Eventing, Huron Valley Pony Club, Great Lakes Region

Megan Hopkins, A Eventing, Mountain Skyline Pony Club, Old Dominion Region

Lillian Oakley, A Eventing, Hidden “K” Stables Pony Club Riding Center, Carolina Region

Austin Skeens, A Eventing, Glenmore Hunt Pony Club, Old Dominion Region

Martina Storey, A Eventing, Blue Ridge Pony Club, Virginia Region

The USPC National Youth Congress delegates and Academy of Achievement inductees were recognized during the banquet, and the final awards of the night were presented to the recipients of the USPC Founders Award, honoring dedicated long-time volunteers Dick Adams, Sue Beth Bunn, and Sydney “Syd” Lee Wilson, MPH. Read all about their accomplishments with Pony Club and beyond here.

The evening presentation was capped off by the keynote speaker Rob Burk. Burk is a USPC Life Member currently on the USPC Board of Governors and has served as the chief executive officer of the United States Eventing Association (USEA) since 2015. A proud H-A Pony Club alum and USPC Academy of Achievement inductee, Rob credits much of his success to the lessons and values instilled through Pony Club. Read more about Rob’s work in the horse industry and with Pony Club here.

At the end of the presentations, the “Passing of the Whip” ceremony passed on the duties of host region to the Lake Shore Region for the 2027 USPC Convention, which will be held January 28-31, 2027, in Madison, Wis. More information will be made available soon on ponyclub.org.

