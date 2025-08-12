HIH Seeks Partner for 2026 Equine Youth Campaign

Horse Industry Hype (HIH), a growing equine media company, seeks a primary partner for their 2026 equine youth campaign.

Where are the youth? This has been the topic of conversation between horsemen and horsewomen from every niche of our industry.

Horse Industry Hype proudly covers all aspects of the equine industry; but we believe that celebrating the youth of our industry will help grow our industry. Our viewership has grown 43%+ across all social media platforms in the last 90 days.

Please click the following link to see a sample of the work that Horse Industry Hype is doing: https://youtube.com/shorts/RpzlZznosco?si=jFNSVKz9pWa1Mpk8

Join us as we prepare to celebrate all equine youth in 2026 – we plan to make 2026 The Year of the Youth!

Reach out to Regina or Lynn at the emails below to explore a partnership opportunity!

Contact:

regina@horseindustrypodcast.com

lynn@horseindustrypodcast.com