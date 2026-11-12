Holiday Shopping Done For You: Join Kids Book Club!

Subscribe to The Plaid Horse Kids Book Club now for 2027!
Give the gift that keeps on giving! Subscribe the horse-loving kid in your life to The Plaid Horse Kids Book Club in 2027 and they will receive a print copy of every book we publish, from Show Strides book 11 (coming soon!) to every new workbook, and beyond.
Order the Show StridesWorkbooks:
My Show Strides School Vacation Workbook (on sale now!)
Read the Show Strides Series:
Show Strides Vol. 1: School Horses & Show Ponies
Show Strides Vol. 2: Confidence Comeback
Show Strides Vol. 3: Moving Up & Moving On
Show Strides Vol. 4: Testing Friendships
Show Strides Vol. 5: Packer Pressure
Show Strides Vol. 6: To Save A Stable
Show Strides Vol. 7: Building Trust
Show Strides Vol. 8: How Horses Help
Show Strides Vol. 9: Tally’s Turn