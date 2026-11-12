Holiday Shopping Done For You: Join Kids Book Club!

Subscribe to The Plaid Horse Kids Book Club now for 2027!

Give the gift that keeps on giving! Subscribe the horse-loving kid in your life to The Plaid Horse Kids Book Club in 2027 and they will receive a print copy of every book we publish, from Show Strides book 11 (coming soon!) to every new workbook, and beyond.

Subscribe Now!

Order the Show StridesWorkbooks:

My Show Strides Journal

My Show Strides Activity Book

My Show Strides School Vacation Workbook (on sale now!)

My Show Strides Barn Journal

Read the Show Strides Series:

Show Strides Vol. 1: School Horses & Show Ponies

Show Strides Vol. 2: Confidence Comeback

Show Strides Vol. 3: Moving Up & Moving On

Show Strides Vol. 4: Testing Friendships

Show Strides Vol. 5: Packer Pressure

Show Strides Vol. 6: To Save A Stable

Show Strides Vol. 7: Building Trust

Show Strides Vol. 8: How Horses Help

Show Strides Vol. 9: Tally’s Turn

Show Strides Vol.10: Derby Dreams