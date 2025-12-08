Holiday Special: Hot Off The Press Articles With Soul & Spirit By Nikki Alvin-Smith

If your business is looking for creative content with soul and spirit check out these holiday special features hot off the press from Nikki Alvin-Smith. All these articles are proudly human-authored and offer unique content previously unpublished. Each article purchased comes with 2 professional grade photos. Grab your favorites now! Email Nikki@NikkiAlvinSmithStudio.com today.

Too Hot To Trot: Performance horses are often a high energy challenge when it comes time to train and enter competitions. International Grand Prix competitor/coach/clinician Nikki Alvin-Smith shares her insights on best strategies to minimize the stress for horse and rider and maximize the positive experiences when working with the hot horse on and off the farm.

Simple Solutions to Hay Sourcing and Storage Problems: As a veteran horse hay farmer Nikki Alvin-Smith provides advice on how to score your best hay deal, find top quality supplies and how to safely store and preserve its quality without chemicals.

Folding Up The Trainer Chair: Many horse trainers have a hard time deciding when and how to quit their horse training activities. Nikki Alvin-Smith offers some heartfelt advice based on her experiences as a seasoned competitor taking instruction far and wide (including internationally) with ‘vintage’ horse trainers as well as from the chair as a seasoned worldwide clinician.

Tips For The Neophyte Horse Breeder: After 20+ years of experience breeding performance horses of various breeds both in the U.S.A. and abroad, Nikki Alvin-Smith offers sound advice for the neophyte horse breeder on buying stock; where and how to shop; farm design needs; costings and business management.

About Nikki:

Internationally published author/writer, content creator, PR/Marketing specialist, photographer and equestrian Nikki Alvin-Smith offers “Engaging Content that Engages Riders to Read,” with unique, always human-authored, fresh material for your horse or pet related business, magazine, website, newsletter, blog, and email blast sales machine. Her portfolio of works is extensive and includes equestrian and pet features that have been published worldwide in over 260 different magazine titles. Her clients include/have included: equestrian and “B” list movie celebrities for whom she regularly ghostwrites and provides PR services; manufacturers of equine and pet related medical devices, feedstuffs, supplements, grooming supplies, fencing and barn equipment, horse transport, horse structures and professional equine service providers; profit and non-profit initiatives and organizations; and non-equestrian related businesses/publications in the pet industry, investment, real estate and international travel and rural lifestyle.

Nikki Alvin-Smith is a British international level Grand Prix dressage competitor/trainer/coach/clinician. Together with her husband Paul, who is also a Grand Prix dressage rider, Nikki operates Willowview Hill Farm , a private dressage yard and organic hay farm in the Catskill Mountains of New York. The duo provides ‘team’ clinician services to clients worldwide to riders of all levels and many riding disciplines.

Media Contact: Nikki Alvin-Smith: Content Writer; PR/Marketing Specialist

Email: Nikki@NikkiAlvinSmithStudio.com

Websites: https://www.horseinakiltmedia.com/

Cell: 607 434 4470