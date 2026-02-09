Honda Powersports & Products and 6666 Ranch Announce New Strategic Partnership

Honda side-by-sides, ATVs, and power equipment to support the ranch’s work

Honda and 6666 Ranch to collaborate on major events

GUTHRIE, Texas (February 9, 2026) – Honda Powersports & Products and 6666 Ranch proudly announce a landmark partnership, uniting two icons in their respective realms, each defined by hard work, durability and an uncompromising commitment to doing things the right way. As the Official Powersports Partner of 6666 Ranch, Honda brings its trusted Pioneer, ATV and power-equipment products to a legendary ranch that has embodied the spirit of real work for over one and a half centuries.

Through the three-year partnership, Honda will provide powersports and power-equipment products to support daily operations at 6666 Ranch, including transportation across ranch property, fence inspection and maintenance, and support for cattle and horse operations in challenging conditions. Honda branding will also appear throughout ranch facilities and grounds, with the partnership extending to collaborative activations at signature events including the Return to the Remuda Horse Sale in Guthrie, Texas, and The Run for a Million held in Las Vegas.

Founded in 1870, 6666 Ranch (pronounced “four sixes”) is recognized as one of the most storied ranches in Texas history. Today, it remains a leader in the agriculture industry, with operations spanning quality beef production, disciplined land management and the breeding of top-performing American Quarter Horses.

Spanning 260,000 acres in Texas, the ranch manages thousands of cattle seasonally, supported by highly skilled cowboys and proven livestock-management practices refined over generations. The ranch’s managers maintain a long-held vision for responsible conservation, implementing practices that reflect good land stewardship while maximizing long-term land productivity.

“Honda vehicles and power-equipment products are engineered to perform day in and day out, and this collaboration celebrates the people and places that depend on that reliability every single day,” said Jeremy McGuire, Director of Customer Engagement at American Honda. “Partnering with 6666 Ranch allows us to honor shared values of hard work, civic responsibility and respect for tradition, and to support the people and lifestyle that this country was built on.”

Rooted in more than a century of ranching operations, 6666 Ranch is owned by Taylor Sheridan, whose commitment to authenticity and respect for the American West aligns with the values upon which the ranch was built. While also known as a filming location for the hit show Yellowstone, it remains first and foremost a working ranch, guided by performance-driven operations and uncompromising standards.

“At the Four Sixes, we don’t partner with brands unless they earn it,” said Taylor Sheridan, owner of the 6666 Ranch. “Honda builds equipment that works the way a working ranch demands: reliable, durable and built without shortcuts. That shared respect for real work and doing things the right way makes this partnership a natural fit.”

About Honda Powersports

Honda began motorcycle sales in America in 1959, and today, offers a full range of Honda motorcycles, scooters, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and side-by-sides in the U.S. Innovative technology always has been a Honda trademark, showcasing pioneering engine and chassis design that has set the standard for excellence for more than 65 years. Honda also has announced plans for battery-electric powersports products. Honda Powersports products have been built in America for 45 years and today, all Honda side-by-sides and ATVs are made in America at Honda manufacturing plants in Timmonsville, S.C. and Swepsonville, N.C., using domestic and globally made parts. Learn more at https://powersports.honda.com.

About Honda Power Equipment

Honda Power Equipment markets a complete range of outdoor power-equipment products including generators, the Honda HRX, HRN and HRC battery-electric walk-behind lawn mowers, pumps, snow blowers, tillers, string trimmers, marine outboard motors and general-purpose engines for commercial, rental and residential applications.

Honda engines supply smooth and dependable power for thousands of different product applications including pressure washers, lawn mowers and rescue and construction equipment. Additionally, Honda engines are some of the quietest and easiest to start of their kind, even in harsh commercial and construction environments.

Many Honda power-equipment products are researched, designed and developed by Honda engineers in Haw River, N.C., and manufactured at Honda North Carolina Manufacturing in Swepsonville, N.C., using domestic and globally made parts. Learn more at https://powerequipment.honda.com.

About 6666 Ranch

Established in 1870, the 6666 Ranch (“Four Sixes”) is one of the most iconic ranches in the American West, celebrated for its world-class Quarter Horses, elite cattle, and enduring Western heritage. Even after 150 years, the Four Sixes continues to shape the future of ranching and the Western lifestyle through innovation, integrity, and a commitment to excellence. Learn more at www.6666Ranch.com and follow @6666Ranch.

