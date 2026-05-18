Honoring Freedom Night celebrates veterans & equine-assisted empowerment

The Will Rogers Coliseum spotlight will shine on veterans, first-responders and the unbreakable bond they share with horses on June 24, 2026, during the inaugural Honoring Freedom Night at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth.

Honoring Freedom Night highlights the human-horse connection and its role in building trust, restoring confidence, and creating pathways to healing and positive mental health. It’s produced by the American Paint Horse Foundation, National Snaffle Bit Association Foundation, Airpower Foundation and Two Ravens Foundation, and takes place in conjunction with the APHA World Championship Show.

The evening celebration from 5-9:30 p.m. features the NSBA Foundation Heroes on Horses competition, Two Ravens Foundation Veterans Slide contest, and moving tributes to family and service. Join us for a complimentary reception prior to the performance, followed by a concert by the Scooter Brown Band immediately afterward. This is a free event, and all are welcome.

Honoring Freedom Night features:

· Pre-Event Reception

Join us at 5 p.m. to celebrate Honoring Freedom Night veterans and other community supporters who value the horse-human connection. Food trucks and fun around the newly renovated Will Rogers Coliseum concourse provide the perfect atmosphere to connect and recharge before the Honoring Freedom Night performances commence at 6 p.m. Complimentary food truck meal vouchers are available (first-come, first-served), so arrive early!

· NSBA Heroes on Horses Walk-Jog Western Pleasure

The National Snaffle Bit Association Foundation and the American Paint Horse Foundation celebrate veterans, camaraderie and competition through the Heroes on Horses program. The Heroes on Horses preliminary rounds take place around noon on June 24, and the event finals take place during Honoring Freedom Night.

· Two Ravens Foundation Veterans Slide

In partnership with Two Ravens Foundation, 10 veterans pair with professional reining trainers to compete in a judged reining showcase during Honoring Freedom Night.

· Concert by Scooter Brown Band

The Scooter Brown Band presents an exclusive, free concert following the Honoring Freedom Night performances. A U.S. Marine veteran himself, Scooter Brown traded his gun for a guitar after two tours; the band specializes in modern southern rock.

Additional Equestrians with Disabilities Classes

Separate from Honoring Freedom Night, the American Paint Horse Association and National Snaffle Bit Association are also proud to offer four Equestrian with Disabilities classes at the APHA World Show on June 24:

EWD Walk Western Pleasure Supported

EWD Walk Western Pleasure Independent

EWD Walk-Trot Western Pleasure Supported

EWD Walk-Trot Western Pleasure Independent

These all-breed classes are open to exhibitors of all ages. Memberships aren’t required, but classes must be entered by 5 p.m. the day before the class takes place. For complete eligibility criteria and the entry form, visit apha.com/worldshow.

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For more information, contact Betsy Budge at bbudge@apha.com or 817-834-2742 x 248.

Photos and b-roll are available upon request. Contact Jessica Hein at jhein@apha.com or 817-222-6405.

Media Contact:

Jessica Hein

jhein@apha.com