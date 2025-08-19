Honouring the Roots: Original Healing Methods for Horses

For thousands of years, horses have been our companions, partners, and teachers. Long before modern veterinary medicine, people turned to the earth and to subtle forms of energy to care for these incredible beings. Ancient cultures across the world practiced holistic healing methods with their horses, drawing on wisdom that is now being rediscovered and refined in today’s equine world.

The origins of healing horses

Historically, horses were treated with what was available in their environment:

Energy Healing: Shamans and healers in Indigenous cultures worked with energy, intention, and ritual to restore balance within both animals and humans. They understood that illness often began on an energetic level before showing in the body.

Herbs: Plants such as chamomile, valerian, and nettle were given to soothe digestion, calm nerves, and strengthen the body. These remedies were based on observation of what horses instinctively foraged when free to roam.

Essential Oils: While distilled oils are a more recent development, aromatic plants and resins have long been used to heal wounds, repel insects, and ease pain. Horses, with their extraordinary sense of smell, naturally respond to scents that support their healing process.

These original methods weren’t viewed as alternative in their time – they were simply the way of life.

Why I practice these therapies today

In my own work, I combine energy healing, herbs, and essential oils to help horses release trauma, reduce inflammation, and return to balance. I was drawn to these practices not only because of their rich history, but because they meet horses where they are – sensitive, intuitive beings who respond deeply to natural methods.

Why our horses need this now more than ever

Modern domestication has brought many unnecessary stresses to horses. Restricted movement, processed feeds, intense training schedules, artificial environments, and even emotional disconnection from their caretakers can all create physical and energetic imbalances. These often manifest as:

Chronic tension in the body

Digestive upset and inflammation

Stress-related behaviours

Compromised immunity

Holistic therapies don’t replace veterinary care, but they fill a vital gap. They address the root causes of imbalance and support the horse as a whole – body, mind, and spirit.

A return to balance

By weaving together ancient wisdom and modern understanding, we can return to a way of caring for horses that truly honours their nature. These therapies invite us to slow down, listen, and reconnect with our horses in a deeper way. The results are not only healthier, happier horses – but also more meaningful partnerships between horse and human.

Safety, injuries and economic burdens

Annually from 2001 to 2003, approximately 102,900 Americans were treated in emergency rooms for non-fatal horse-related injuries (a rate of 35.7 per 100,000 people).

Traumatic brain injuries accounted for about 11,500 of those cases each year.

A 2018-2023 review found that recreational equestrians – particularly women in their late 20s to mid-30s – are most at risk. Most injuries stemmed from falls or kicks, often resulting in fractures or head/abdominal trauma, and about one in three admitted patients required surgery.

The average veterinary emergency treatment cost in the U.S. can be steep: at trauma centres, one study found the mean cost per patient was nearly $30,000, with a total exceeding $6.5 million for 222 patients.

Lameness remains one of the costliest equine health issues, affecting performance and necessitating expensive treatment and downtime.

These figures highlight not just the scale of the equine sector, but the persistent vulnerabilities horses face – even with modern medicine.

Why I offer complementary healing methods

These traditional and holistic therapies – energy work, healing, herbs, essential oils and bodywork aren’t just alternative; they’re essential additions to conventional care for several reasons:

Prevention and root-level healing: They often address underlying stress, imbalance, or emotional trauma that may not present immediately in physical symptoms.

Reducing reliance on high-cost interventions: By calming inflammation and tension naturally, they can decrease the frequency of expensive visits or emergency interventions.

Supporting emotional and energetic wellbeing: Horses are sensitive, intuitive beings. By attending to their energetic state, you help them heal more fully, emotionally and physically.

Bridging a critical gap: Modern vets are vital, but they mostly manage physical symptoms. Holistic therapies meet the whole horse – body, mind, spirit, filling a crucial role in comprehensive welfare.

At Sabre Holistics, I love treating the horse as a whole, looking into their history and what caused their illness or behaviour. I consider everything from their feet, to their energetic frequency and emotional state. Incorporating holistic care into your horse’s routine can significantly help them, even change their lives. It’s amazing what can change when a horse feels safe, seen and cared for in a holistic way.

