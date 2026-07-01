Horcery Named Presenting Sponsor of the HorseGrooms Podcast

Partnership combines innovation, education, and horsemanship to support the people behind the horses

HorseGrooms is proud to announce Horcery as the presenting sponsor of the HorseGrooms Podcast for its first three months, beginning with the launch of the new season on August 1, 2026.

The partnership brings together two organizations dedicated to improving horse care through education, innovation, and practical solutions that support the professionals caring for horses every day.

Hosted by HorseGrooms founder Dinette Neuteboom, the HorseGrooms Podcast explores the world of horse care through conversations with grooms, veterinarians, riders, trainers, farriers, researchers, barn managers, business owners, and other industry professionals. Together, they discuss horse care, horsemanship, stable management, career development, horse welfare, and the people whose work often takes place behind the scenes.

Horcery is an equestrian technology company focused on helping horse owners and horse care professionals make more informed decisions through innovative tools. One of its flagship products, the AI-powered Stall Monitor, gives owners, grooms, and barn managers another set of eyes on the horses in their care through live video and intelligent alerts. The system can notify users when something out of the ordinary happens, helping them respond more quickly when every minute counts.

Throughout the first season of the podcast, guests will also share their perspectives on how technology can complement good horsemanship, strengthen communication, and support better horse welfare without ever replacing the knowledge and experience of skilled horse people.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Horcery as the very first presenting sponsor of the HorseGrooms Podcast,” said Dinette Neuteboom, founder of HorseGrooms. “HorseGrooms and Horcery share a passion for improving horse care. Innovation should never replace great horse people, but it can become another valuable tool that helps grooms provide the very best care.”

Professionally produced by the Equus Radio Network, the HorseGrooms Podcast will be available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and iHeartRadio, bringing practical conversations and expert insights to horse professionals around the world.

The HorseGrooms Podcast is part of HorseGrooms’ growing educational platform, which also includes webinars, articles, MeetUps, educational resources, and an international online community dedicated to supporting horse care professionals.

As HorseGrooms continues to expand its educational programming, the organization welcomes additional industry partners interested in sponsoring future podcast episodes and other educational initiatives. Being part of the Equus Radio Network means podcast sponsors benefit from exposure beyond the HorseGrooms audience alone. Episodes and sponsor messages are supported by Equus’ extensive podcast, radio, television, and streaming network, helping partners reach an even larger community of horse enthusiasts.

The new season of the HorseGrooms Podcast launches on August 1, 2026.

About Horcery

Horcery is an equestrian technology company developing innovative tools that help horse owners and equine professionals monitor, manage, and care for horses more effectively. Its AI-powered Stall Monitor provides live video monitoring and intelligent alerts, giving owners, grooms, and barn managers another set of eyes on the horses in their care while supporting faster responses when something unusual occurs.

About HorseGrooms

HorseGrooms is an international educational platform and community dedicated to supporting, educating, and empowering grooms and horse care professionals. Through articles, webinars, podcasts, MeetUps, educational resources, and its online community, HorseGrooms works to elevate horsemanship, improve horse welfare, and recognize the vital role of the people behind the horses.

Media Contact:

Dinette Neuteboom

Founder, HorseGrooms

dinette@horsegrooms.com