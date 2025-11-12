Horizon Structures Giveaway Sweepstakes Season Is Here – FREE Run-In Shed and Ultimate K9 Kennel Package and K9 Handler Photo Contest On Offer

By Nikki Alvin-Smith

Horizon Structures 8th Annual Run-In Shed Giveaway is here. Just in time to light up the festive season for horse owners nationwide. Entries opened November 6th, 2025, and will run through March 9th, 2026. The lucky winner will be announced March 27th, 2026. On offer is a 10′ x 20′ run-in shed with delivery and set up included.

This is the season of goodwill and Horizon Structures loves to give back to the equestrian community to show their appreciation for the support given throughout the year.

“The humble run-in shed has long been a mainstay for shelter for a number of reasons on most horse farms. And it adds true value to horse care. Over the past 7 years that we’ve held the Run-In Shed/Barn Giveaway the winners have all been delighted with their new structures, and we appreciate all the horse owners that enter the sweepstakes and are part of our community. It takes just a few minutes to enter and as they say, “You’ve got to be in it to win it.” Good luck to all,” says Horizon Structures owner Justin Zook.

That’s Not All – K9 Kennel Sweepstakes Are Here Too

In addition to the Run-In Shed Giveaway, Horizon Structures is also offering support for the K9 community. Horizon is well-known for their stellar line-up of both residential and commercial kennels, and their range of modern modular dog kennels offer top of the line canine comfort alongside easy clean and care solutions for the busy dog owner or caregiver.

The Horizon Structures’ Ultimate K9 Giveaway is currently running in partnership with Working Dog Radio and it includes 2 sweepstakes opportunities with winners being announced March 9th, 2026.

The first Giveaway is the Ultimate Kennel Package. It includes a Horizon Structures 8′ x 10′ kennel with additional items from giveaway partners Dogtra/Worthless Handler/Tom Davis/Kinetic Dog Food/Ray Allen Manufacturing and 2 free passes to the 2026 Hold The Line Conference in Myrtle Beach, SC.

The second is the K9 & Handler Photo Contest where the winner will receive $1000 for K9 training.

“We’ve been working with the K9 training/handling community for several years now and we much appreciate all the hard-core training that these officers put in every single day. These 2 sweepstakes provide an opportunity for us to give back and show our appreciation for the job they do in a meaningful way,” explains Justin Zook.

The Giveaway entry forms for each sweepstakes are available here now. Don’t miss it!

About Horizon Structures: One horse or twenty, there’s one thing all horse owners have in common…the need to provide safe and secure shelter for their equine partners. At Horizon Structures, we combine expert craftsmanship, top-of-the-line materials and smart “horse-friendly” design to create a full line of sheds and barns that any horse owner can feel confident is the right choice for their horses’ stabling needs.

All wood. Amish Made. Most of our buildings are shipped 100% pre-built and ready for same-day use. Larger barns are a modular construction and can be ready for your horses in about a week. All our barn packages include everything you need to move your horses right in.



Horizon Structures also sells chicken coops, equine hay feeders, greenhouses, dog kennels. You can also find garages, sheds and outdoor living sets available at Horizon’s sister company Stoltzfus Structures.

Headquartered in South-Central Pennsylvania, Horizon Structures, LLC was founded by Dave Zook. Dave was raised in the Amish tradition and grew up working in the family-owned shed business. He started Horizon Structures in 2001 in response to an ever-increasing customer demand for high quality, affordable horse barns. Over the years, the company has grown and now has several build shops located throughout the US enabling them to service customers nationwide.

For additional information about the company or their product line, please visit their website at https://www.horizonstructures.com

