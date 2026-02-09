Horizon Structures Presents Series: 101 Barn Buying Class With Nikki Alvin-Smith

Not every horse owner knows a lot about buying a barn. Some equine aficionados are new to owning a noble beast while others may have previously kept horses at board and are transitioning to backyard horse ownership, while other folks are moving from town to country and envisage a dream lifestyle of equine ownership – whatever the reason you don’t know much about barns, if you are shopping for a horse barn then this 101 Barn Buying Class is for you.

Enjoy this introduction to what’s hot and what’s not, and the pros and cons to different barn styles.

There are 3 major options when it comes to barn construction. Stick built or metal frame constructed over a foundation or concrete pad on site like a house; pole built on site; or modular built and delivered and set up on site.

A huge advantage of purchasing a modular build from a larger specialist modular barn company is the budget-friendly known price point and the quick timeline for use. Less noise and stress and less mess make the modular barn structure option increasingly popular. Modular factory builds run the gamut from run-in sheds and low-profile barns to magnificent Barndominiums.

Here is a look at some of the style and design options:

·

The 101 Barn Style – The Run-In Shed

While shed is in the title the run-in shed is a 3-sided structure not a version of your grandparents potting shed at the end of the garden. This relatively small sized structure offers good shelter for equids of all shapes and sizes from the rain, wind and snow, and even more importantly, protection from the heat of the sun. Horses will generally use shelter for shade more than to stay dry.

The big pro for this type of horse structure is its price point. Look for a sturdy build, with at least a 10′ wall height and if sided with metal it should have a 4′ wood kickboarded interior wall to prevent leg injuries to horses that could kick through tin. Always buy a run-in shed that is wider versus going deeper in dimension so the animals can freely move in and out. Footprints for these humble structures can be as small as 10′ x 10′, but a 10′ x 20′ size is more common especially for more than one horse. Have a herd of horses? Consider buying a couple of buildings and siting them far apart in the pasture to allow all herd members to enjoy some peace and quiet under cover without arguments.

·

The Shedrow

The shedrow is the next step up from a run-in shed, as it offers a four-sided stall space. Complements of two stall barns with or without the addition of a storage space or overhang make shedrow styles a great backyard shelter for horses. Dutch door entrances can offer indoor/outdoor freedom of movement for the equids, or the doors can be closed to keep the animal secured inside.

Shedrows are the next least expensive option after the run-in shed, and they come in any length or number of stalls you’d like. They are easily transportable and can easily be added to as needs dictate. Shedrow designs do not have to be in a straight line, placement of groups of stalls can be made in any configuration from boomerang layout to courtyards of any shape.

·

The Shedrow Face Off

When two lines of stalls or shedrow styles are placed opposite each other the gap between the two forms a handy center-aisle. This is a useful working area as it centers the daily chores like mucking out and tacking/handling horses in one lane. While this center area does not need to have roof cover, when a roof is provided across the aisle space and combined with the roof above the stalls then the all-American center-aisle barn is formed.

The styles for a center-aisle barn vary and offer a lot of opportunities for individual preferences for floor plan customizations.

Monitor barns are the older more traditional design and were originally developed to improve air circulation in barns, while the Low- or High-Profile barn is the more modern version. The shelter of the center aisle for both horse and human is a very useful aspect especially in very cold or very hot climates. The loft space formed above is sometimes finished as a living area or utilized for storage needs of tack/equipment or to stock hay and bedding supplies.

·

Doublewide Barn

This is a shedrow or line of stalls down one side with an aisleway in front, encased on all sides and roofed. This is a great solution if space for a larger footprint barn is not available but the provision of a covered aisle-way is preferred.

·

Up Up and Away

If the finances stretch to it then the ultimate build in all barn design is the timber frame structure. Utilizing the heritage joinery of mortise and tenon (still the strongest form of wood joinery known), the timber frame structure offers clean lines and a highly appealing aesthetic that showcases the beauty of wood and high-end carpentry workmanship. The timber frame barn is a true legacy build. A hybrid timber-frame which combines some aspects of modular in the base design overlaid with mortise and tenon framing members is a more affordable construction than the straight peg and beam residential structures.

The extremely useful combination of horse and human living is exemplified in the Barndominium or Barndo build. Horses are stabled at ground level while the second story makes a condominium style living space above. The Barndo can come replete with large balconies for outdoor living, and some newer offerings such as the Skyline, offer walls of windows and great expansive viewpoints and open plan living.

Shop Wisely

There are many options out there when it comes to choosing your manufacturer or construction partner. Remember total project price should not always be the guiding factor, as cheapest very often is just that, and the quality of the build may be compromised. Always compare like to like and look at the details.

Major factors not to overlook are:

Valid references for work on similar projects or builds with showcased high-level of craftsmanship

Specified materials list without substitutions and use of brand-recognized products especially siding/roofing

Formal plans and designs of both floor plan and elevations

Permits for the build from your local zoning office.

A good range of standard high-quality features included in price such as hardware/windows/doors/grills etc.

Availability of financing options

Strong warranties including manufacturer warranties and construction companies ‘stand-behind’ warranty.

Easy to understand contracts without total upfront payment schemes with ‘to-the-penny’ pricing that includes set and delivery to your location

Excellent customer service, hopefully with an allocated Project Manager for larger builds

A large choice of styles, colors and sizes plus customization options in one place

Sales lot pricing discounts that provide opportunities for money-saving

