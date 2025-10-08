There are lots of pitfalls to avoid when barn building and you can’t always escape falling into one hole or another. And as construction of a large structure like a horse barn does require excavation to some degree, holes can be very much part of the problem in more than a metaphorical sense.

If you’ve ever fenced a horse pasture you’ve likely experienced this conundrum. All the fence posts neatly planted in their concrete based deeply dug holes. The auger or fence pounder in hand or on the tractor, sweat on your brow and finally you arrive at the gate post location.

Off on the spin you go confident that the project is coming to its happy conclusion and that the truly hard graft is complete. But no. The gate post hole digging grinds to a halt as a large piece of bedrock rears, or rather hides, its ugly head. And of course it’s always on the side you want to hang the gate rather than the latch side. The side that will take the weight of the swinging gate; the side that will endure the most effect of battering by freeze and thaw cycles; the side that will take the brunt of high wind banging the gate and horse kicks threatening to lift it from its moorings. Out comes the breaker bar but despite best efforts the gate simply won’t work in that spot.

Even if you learn based on experience to plant the gate posts before the rest of the paddock fencing it will always be the last hole in the fence line that gives the most problem.

I’ve planted my share of fence posts, miles of them in fact. I’ve helped dig deep holes for barn pillar supports, scraped drainage channels out and levelled building sites. Hopping on a big piece of equipment is no guarantee that things won’t go awry. Expect the unexpected like a water source springs up in the middle of the intended pad for the indoor. Or you misplace the drain for the toilet and it’s too close to the wall but firmly set in the concrete that has been already poured requiring a return the box store and the purchase of a different toilet.

Funny thing is the pitfalls always seem to occur when it appears there is only a remote chance of something going wrong.

It’s always the last hole you dig to plant the final Sonotube for the barn overhang pillar; the overenthusiastic move to finish the interior of the tack room walls before mapping out exactly where the light switch will live that will get you.

Here is a list of common planning errors that are prevalent in construction:

Electric is not roughed-in before walls are finished

Plumbing is not roughed-in before concreting floors

Wash stalls are misplaced in the center of the building rather than on an exterior wall, requiring extensive drainage provisions

Plans for a means to remove dividing stall walls are not incorporated to allow for multi-use function of stall space for breeding stock or as a rehab/recovery zone

Storage needs for bulky supplies like hay and bedding are not considered or placed in errant locations

No accommodation for vermin control is enacted in finishing seals and insulation

Soffits are left open with no screen from birds, squirrels/racoon invasion

No guttering or down spouts are installed

Plumbing layouts are not optimized for winter drainage in cold weather climes

Windows are out of reach for regular cleaning

There is no ability to lock the building from both indoors and outdoors including exterior set stall Dutch doors

Stall drainage is placed in the center of a stall versus the exterior back walls for easy connections and daily cleaning

No stall entry ground boards are installed to prevent bedding tracking out of the stall

Pillar supports and drainage is not deep enough below the frost line to withstand freeze/thaw cycles

Site base is not compacted to optimize settling of building to minimal levels

While this list may seem extensive the reality is that no amount of planning is going to catch every eventuality.

From my experience, which includes building several barns hands on from ground to the pinnacle of the cupola, things will pop up. It is easy to press on and say we’ll fix it later. But that almost never works out.

Even little things missed now or overlooked, will grow into big mistakes later. And while these things can just be minor annoyances and issues that you figure you can live and work with, it is best to plan ahead as best you can. And that means working with a construction firm that knows horses.

It’s as certain as the leggy foal that grows up into a taller adult horse than anticipated or the pretty gray foal that you always wanted turning bay as a yearling. Do your best and forget the rest will work some of the time, but not all of the time. And when it comes to barn building, there is a lot to know. Extensive resources are available that can help both inspire and inform your new barn construction. They are well worth exploring before you break ground.

PLEASE NOTE: AHP members ~ Please share this content without edit. Kindly include URL links included in article, Horizon Structures URL and author’s URL and byline wherever published. This material may not be used for AI or LLM training applications. Please respect author copyright. If you advise use we will be happy to reciprocate share your publication/posts.

Feel free to contact Nikki Alvin-Smith for further information and high-res photos.

About Horizon Structures: One horse or twenty, there’s one thing all horse owners have in common…the need to provide safe and secure shelter for their equine partners. At Horizon Structures, we combine expert craftsmanship, top-of-the-line materials and smart “horse-friendly” design to create a full line of sheds and barns that any horse owner can feel confident is the right choice for their horses’ stabling needs.

All wood. Amish Made. Most of our buildings are shipped 100% pre-built and ready for same-day use. Larger barns are a modular construction and can be ready for your horses in about a week. All our barn packages include everything you need to move your horses right in

Horizon Structures also sells chicken coops, equine hay feeders, greenhouses, dog kennels. You can also find garages, sheds and outdoor living sets available at Horizon’s sister company Stoltzfus Structures.

Headquartered in South-Central Pennsylvania, Horizon Structures, LLC was founded by Dave Zook. Dave was raised in the Amish tradition and grew up working in the family-owned shed business. He started Horizon Structures in 2001 in response to an ever-increasing customer demand for high quality, affordable horse barns. Over the years, the company has grown and now has several build shops located throughout the US enabling them to service customers nationwide.

For additional information about the company or their product line, please visit their website at https://www.horizonstructures.com

About Nikki Alvin-Smith:

Content Creator | PR Partner | Seasoned Writer | Brand Builder |

Major Marketer| Journalist| Published Author

Blogger| Ghostwriter|

PR Marketing Specialist/Strategist|

British American|

Grand Prix Dressage

Competitor/Coach/ Clinician|

Please visit https://www.horseinakiltmedia.com/to learn more about her affordable services.

Media Contact:

Horizon Structures LLC, Atglen, PA

Media Contact: NAS@NikkiAlvinSmithStudio.com

Tel: 607 434 4470

https://www.HorizonStructures.com

Photos are available on request