Horizon Structures Presents Series: Budget Backyard Horsekeeping Hacks By Nikki Alvin-Smith

By Nikki Alvin-Smith

Gaze out the window and what do you see?

My beautiful horse, stood waiting for me!

But what of the work and the cost of his care

To realize your dream of having him there…

I manage I guess, but I will say it’s tough

Sometimes I struggle to buy all the stuff

I do find it hard to cover expenses

The hay, the bedding, the barn and the fences

Would you like a few simple tips to save cash?

Yes please! I’ll grab them quick as a flash

Tip # 1

Building the dream of backyard horsekeeping starts from the ground up, as logically that is where major expenses begin. When you are working on managing costs, it’s a good system to start with the most expensive items first and work the way down the list to the minutiae. So for the backyard horse owner, start with the barn.

Best options that will do the job of providing shelter for the horse and storage for supplies such as hay and bedding are the simplest designs. Consider run-in sheds, shedrows and double wide barns (if you want an interior aisleway) or clever combinations of both such as the two stall barn with an overhang and storage space.

Best prices will likely be found on the stock/sale pages of the larger modular barn companies like Horizon Structures versus local retailers or local construction crews.

Tip # 2

Given that the property offers some form of open space suitable for pasture for grazing or a dry lot for turnout the property will need to be fenced. Divide and conquer the space by splitting the area into at least two separate paddocks. This will allow a fallow period to rest each space allowing it to protect/recover it from overuse or overgrazing.

Least expensive method to maintain it is by mowing it out twice a year, once in late Spring and again late Fall to control weed growth, and a tine harrow used across the pasture during the heat of summer will spread manure piles and expose worm eggs to the hot sun causing them to die.

Tip # 3

Fencing is always expensive to install but a good job done at the start will save much time and angst later. If possible opt for wooden posts and at least one wooden board around the top for stability and safety with wire fencing or electric fencing beneath. Electric rope/wire can be utilized on T-posts with safety caps installed as a cheaper option.

Tip # 4

Hay or dry forage of some sort will be necessary to supplement the horse’s diet even if it is kept at pasture on a large property, particularly in cold winter months. The cheapest hay you find is not likely to be optimal safety wise for horses. Select good quality properly cured (less than 14% moisture-tested) ‘clean and green’ hay, meaning weed free and green as a dollar bill.

The most expensive buying option and worst quality offerings will likely be found at the local feed store or box store. Questionable and inconsistent grade hay will likely be found at hay dealers. Best buying option and best quality hay will be direct from the farmer that produced it. Smaller bales are generally much better quality than large rounds/squares. Buy by quality, not by weight. Here are some tips on hay buying.

Find a good resource and stick with it. Ask if there is a possibility for the farmer to store hay on your behalf (expect to prepay and pay slightly extra for this service and get a clearly written/signed document of terms if prepaying).

Use of an equine hay feeder for horses in the pasture can save money by diminishing the amount of hay wasted. Small square feeders are available.

Tip # 5

Add rubber mats to stalls or interiors of run-in sheds to maximize longevity of bedding and provide best comfort for horses. Buy bedding supplies in large quantities rather than as you go if possible for cheaper price negotiation.

Frequent mucking out will save money on bedding supplies in the long run. Manure disposal can be expensive. An option is to build a compost pile and sell the manure locally or offer it for free to neighbors for their vegetable or flower gardens. The latter will help you establish a positive relationship with neighbors concerned about livestock being close to their properties.

Manage fly control on the manure pile using organic solutions. Here are some compost management techniques.

Tip # 6

Pasture companions for the solo horse don’t have to be another large animal to feed. Consider small equids like donkeys, minis or goats. The latter can double up as weed control on the property but will require good fencing.

Tip # 7

Your horse will likely appreciate being kept exercised. While you may not have the budget for installation of a proper riding ring, riding the horse in a level area within a paddock space is a useful way to work the horse at home if trails are not available close by.

Tip # 8

Double use extends to equipment you may have such as a horse trailer. During winter months it can be used to store bedding/hay supplies. But bear in mind it then won’t be readily available for horse transport in an emergency.

Review options for using overhangs for winter shelter spaces for equipment and supplies and consider double use ideas for empty stalls or other areas.

Tip # 9

To defray expenses and to help manage labor resources consider inviting a friend to keep their horse or equid on your property. You will then have a ready to go riding buddy, someone to share expenses and you will find it easier to get vet and farrier to the property for routine and emergency visits.

Tip # 10

Take your horse barefoot to save on shoeing expenses. A barefoot farrier is not just less expensive to employ for hoof trims than for shoeing with associated costs, but barefoot horses can actually stay sounder longer than their shod companions.

