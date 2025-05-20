Horizon Structures Presents Series: Does Your New Barn Meet Expectations?

A new barn build can be both an exciting and daunting enterprise. The project begins with high hopes for the perfect result, and what works on paper can often loom larger in reality when the structure comes to fruition. Design features and sizing, siting and overall function as well as aesthetic appeal all factor in to the final appeal of the new barn. How can you ensure that the spend doesn’t outweigh the happiness with the ultimate build? Simple steps to figure this out exist. Let’s take a closer look.

Don’t Invite Shortcuts

If you don’t nail down the details of the build in material components, timeline for completion and specific features to be included then disappointment with the final creation looms. It is much better to spend a little more in the initial build than to try and remedy mistakes later.

What should you look for?

Brand name building materials with clear warranties and a fully backed warranty from the construction company to stand behind the build.

A clean contract that is easy to understand, covers all relevant aspects and defines a timeline for completion.

A comprehensive list of all the features to be included in the build including types/grades of wood and siding/roofing materials to be utilized; heights of kickboarded walls and stall walls; detailed plans that identify all sizing and features to be included.

Source a construction partner that has a wealth of barn design options with flexibility in design and a knowledgeable staff that will aid you in managing your budget and offer style and design ideas that encompass your specific needs. Lok for a company with a proven track record of providing high quality craftsmanship.

Exclude substitutions without consent on the contract to ensure materials are provided as promised.

Big Buck Mistakes

The capital outlay for a new horse barn can be substantial, but there are ways to make your dollar spend go further. Expensive mistakes to avoid include:

Overpaying for financing.

Lack of customization in design at outset of project.

Making late changes to building plans when construction has begun.

Underestimating the accessorial costs such as floor finishing/matting.

Not investing in appropriate insulation for the barn walls/roof/tack rooms etc.

Not having roughed in electric circuits included in build.

Overlooking functionality of service access points for water; size of stalls; passive airflow in design.

Poor siting decisions

Lack of specific contract execution that succinctly defines scope of project including when and what payments are due.

Overlooking the smaller details.

At The End Of The Day

At the end of the day you want to kick off your barn boots, sit back and feel happy about how your time spent at the barn went and enjoy a harmonious and pleasure experience using your new structure.

Technological advances mean you can experience video walk throughs in barn design options, view 3D models of your barn design and be inspired by extensive galleries of projects a company has already completed that showcase the custom options on offer.

Be sure to take advantage of the online opportunities to view what’s out there. Modern conveniences of shopping and buying from the comfort of your home level the playing field meaning you don’t have to settle and shop local anymore.

PLEASE NOTE: AHP members ~ Please share this content without edit. Kindly include URL links included in article, Horizon Structures URL and author’s URL and byline wherever published. Please advise use so we can reciprocate share your publication/posts.

Feel free to contact Nikki Alvin-Smith for further information and high-res photos.

About Horizon Structures: One horse or twenty, there’s one thing all horse owners have in common…the need to provide safe and secure shelter for their equine partners. At Horizon Structures, we combine expert craftsmanship, top-of-the-line materials and smart “horse-friendly” design to create a full line of sheds and barns that any horse owner can feel confident is the right choice for their horses’ stabling needs.

All wood. Amish Made. Most of our buildings are shipped 100% pre-built and ready for same-day use. Larger barns are a modular construction and can be ready for your horses in less than a week. All our barn packages include everything you need –

Horizon Structures also sells chicken coops, equine hay feeders, greenhouses, dog kennels, 1 and 2 car garages, storage sheds and outdoor living structures and playsets.

Headquartered in South-Central Pennsylvania, Horizon Structures, LLC was founded by Dave Zook. Dave was raised in the Amish tradition and grew up working in the family-owned shed business. He started Horizon Structures in 2001 in response to an ever-increasing customer demand for high quality, affordable horse barns.

For additional information about the company or their product line, please visit their website at https://www.horizonstructures.com

About Nikki Alvin-Smith:

Content Creator | PR Partner | Seasoned Writer | Brand Builder |

Major Marketer| Journalist| Published Author

Blogger| Ghostwriter|

PR Marketing Specialist/Strategist|

British American|

Grand Prix Dressage

Competitor/Coach/ Clinician|

Please visit https://www.horseinakiltmedia.com/to learn more about her affordable services.

Media Contact:

Horizon Structures LLC, Atglen, PA

Media Contact: NAS@NikkiAlvinSmithStudio.com

Tel: 607 434 4470

https://www.HorizonStructures.com

Photos are available on request