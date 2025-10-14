Horizon Structures Presents Series: Horse Barn Design Favorites By Nikki Alvin-Smith

By Nikki Alvin-Smith

Horse barn building specialists know a thing or two about barn design. Especially when they are the leading company in the business and have an extensive list of happy horse barn owners that they have successfully help realize their mission of horse barn ownership.

Based on first-hand experience working with horse owners and equestrians across the equine industry and across the country, they know what works and what doesn’t. But not all construction companies have this specialist and proven successful expertise. And also importantly, most companies don’t offer the transparency of the ‘to-the-penny’ quotation for the end result. Industry experts with a long list of satisfied clientele know what horse folks prefer horse barn design wise. What are horse lover favorites? Let’s find out.

Barns That Inspire and Delight

Every barn style has its merits. And every horse property owner has their own ideas of what they’d like their finished barn to look like. The open-minded buyer can garner a lot of inspiration and good ideas by just doing a bit of research and this effort sometimes encourages them to change their mind altogether about what they’d like constructed.

An extensive resource that covers practically every imaginable horse barn style, color and budget can be found here. The projects encompassed in this gallery feature modular construction in all its facets. The insights and information generously shared by their new owners both enlightens and delights the viewer.

The Horse Barn Style Favorites

Industry favorites based on budget are the shedrow options. Their highly affordable nature has long been adopted by racehorse trainers/owners, and their flexibility in shapes and sizes make a lot of sense in big and small facilities.

They are easy to add to when the need arises (and being the horse world it usually does).

Olympians in the eventing world often favor the shedrow for not just its affordability, but also like their fellow horse aficionados the racehorse trainers, they favor the fresh air access the shedrow barn design gives the equine residents within its walls. As with any top performance equine endeavor, lung health is vital for optimal performance from these athletes. Boyd Martin and Phil Dutton are great examples of Olympians that choose this barn design. This article on, “Fresh Air Everywhere” explains this advocacy in more detail.

At the other end of the barn construction spectrum is the timber frame build.

This mortise and tenon offering combines a modern hybrid modular starting point with the ultimate in traditional barn building talent and beauty. Here is what makes them so special.

Of course horses and humans have historically often been housed under one roof. Another tradition that is seeing a strong resurgence with the advent of modern-day building techniques and materials is the Barndominium. As either an income producing and/or problem-solving resolution to human housing needs alongside farm operations, the Barndominium has a multi-function appeal. You really can now live with horses in style.

The all-American center-aisle barns, Monitor, High- and Low-Profile and even Double Wide designs will always have a secure place in the horse industry. The increasing awareness of the importance of constructing a barn based on horse-friendly use and enjoyment will likely become more prevalent as time passages. The juggernaut of horse care advocacy will garner a stronger voice as animal welfare becomes more topical. Equestrian pursuits altogether are being viewed under the microscope of public opinion on an increasing basis.

The center-aisle barn is both human and horse use friendly and provides a secure environment in terms of protection from adverse weather. If Dutch doors are installed on exterior stall walls the barn also offers an important freedom of movement advantage for the animal’s physical and mental well-being.

Whatever barn style the horse owner prefers, the customization of material components, colors, sizes and heights, finishes in features is extensive. Which brings us to the next question. That of money. What can the horse property developer expect to get for their dollar spend and what are the guarantees that the price quoted will remain the final cost?

Quotes to Bank On

There are means and ways to owning a horse barn.

The annual W. Springfield, MA event, The Equine Affaire, sees horse barns and run-in sheds showcased on discounts that the savvy horse owner can leverage if they live close by, or even if they don’t. Between now and at the event on November 2025 you can buy a 10′ x 34′ Shedrow or a 36′ x 24′ Monitor barn at discount with free delivery within 100-mile radius of the show. Given you can take delivery on November 10th, 2025.

Then there are the Giveaways, where folks can win a small barn or run-in shed for free depending on the offering, like this lucky winner.

But for most people, the modular barn build with all its advantages over a site build, will come down to choosing a model and detailing its specifics such as size and colors, material finishes and the like and then signing a contract and placing a deposit. This decision doesn’t have to be a leap of faith.

The hardcore business person will instantly recognize the sincere benefits of working with a company that offers a simple but specific horse barn plan that includes all facets that are included in the price, and a company that honors that number.

Thankfully gone are the days of being limited to some vague time and materials estimate from a local construction firm that may or may not know anything about horses. And also gone are the days of on-site builders being not so busy or experience house builders or entry level construction companies that think a horse barn is inferior to a house build in everything but price for labor.

It’s A Good Time To Buy

The rise in price of lumber, metal and other building supplies is not likely to abate anytime soon. And while similarly neither is the cost of horse ownership, the smart horse owner knows there are ways to save money. A good deal is a good deal. Do your best deal and don’t be shy to realize your dream of horse keeping. Here are some ways to help ensure you drive home that best deal.

Feel free to contact Nikki Alvin-Smith for further information and high-res photos.

