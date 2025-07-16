Horizon Structures Presents Series: Horse Barns With Personality Plus

By Nikki Alvin-Smith

Every horse has a different personality and so do horse barns. Equine housing ranges from a rustic and relaxed vibe to over-the-top chandelier lit chic and sophisticated money-spinners. Whether you prefer the workmanlike form, fit and function or dream about a statement structure that offers prestige and showmanship or something in-between- there’s no reason that your build can’t demonstrate a personality plus appeal.

To achieve a barn construction that offers a special pizzazz or ‘wow’ factor, an understated elegance or an artisan aesthetic, you first need to collaborate with a company that offers an extensive range of options in terms of barn styles such as Shedrow, Monitor, Low and High Profile, Timber Frame and Barndominium designs, a good selection of color choice and building materials and a full range of customization options.

Construction firms that build on site tend toward either expensive architect drawn plans that exude class and individuality or stay to a narrow band of similar offerings based on their lack of engineering enterprise and experience.

One of the most cost-effective ways to obtain a fully customized horse barn is to opt for the modular factory-built structure. A vast array of choice in style and ultimate design all neatly packaged in a ‘ to-the-penny’ quote including delivery and set up make this a relatively stress-free barn buying experience.

Reflect Your Own Personality

There are many ways to discover your own personality traits. Hippocrates, widely considered the ‘father of medicine’, traced four major types of personality more than 2000 years ago in ancient Greece to choleric, melancholic, phlegmatic and sanguine.

From books such as “Personality Plus” by Florence Littauer, to personality theory and intuitive insights from hot new sites like intuitive-I, where you can learn to ‘Know Thyself’ and build useful tools to help navigate life, the realm of personality discovery is an exciting one. For many horse owners, they likely already know the ambience they want their new barn to evoke even if they don’t fully understand what draws them to like a particular style of structure.

Building a horse barn that reflects your values, loves and likes, nature and ultimate use of the space is important. There’s no reason to limit your barn choice to a humdrum copycat design of what you see down the road. Get inspired!

Where Can I Get New Horse Barn Design Ideas?

Head down the internet trail for new barn ideas. Thanks to the nationwide footprint for production of large modular companies like the leading horse barn enterprise Horizon Structures L.L.C., you can look through extensive galleries of case studies/featured projects and photos with details that have actually already been built by them across the U.S.A.

To get a feel of what interior spaces and color schemes look like you can take video tours, use the 3-D renderings and Matterport investigations for walk-thru on certain structures on their site. A bevy of information that will help guide you to your best decision is literally at your fingertips. Just pick up the reins and take a mosey down the trail.

What Gives A Barn Personality Plus?

Creative designs that are still built with functionality in mind will always catch the eye of the beholder. Simple stylistic features such as an extended peak on the gable end, a line of cupolas across a roof ridge or a large Palladian window set in the front side of the structure to greet visitors all add nuances that express individual preferences.

Color is a big player in the personality plus game, so go ahead and spin that color wheel. There are a few good rules to follow or at least to know you are breaking when making a color choice. Check them out here.

Material components such as choosing between wood or metal for siding and roof, stone fascia for lower side walls and around pillar supports and low-maintenance siding material choices can all be blended to add interest and express your individual personality.

Aesthetic prowess in design alongside top-quality artisan craftsmanship can provide an elite horse barn that mirrors a horse owner’s passion for exemplary standards. The timber frame barn is a great example of a modular style modern build that provides a hybrid approach to barn building with echoes of yesteryear with mortise and tenon joinery and a lofty feel. The timber frame barn captures the best of both worlds, old and new.

Even Barndominiums can be built in a convenient modular manner, with a variety of interior finishes from natural pine to chic modern birch. The Barndominium has definitely come of age, including this latest Skyline design.

Small Details Matter

Adding personality plus to your barn can work by including small but charming features to the build such as shutters, window boxes, a pillared entrance porch and great hard landscaping design. How a building is set into its landscape is an important aspect to its overall feel and appeal.

The type of light fixtures inside and outside; the type and color of stall grills that enclose the stable boxes; the stain or paint color on interior walls; the door hardware; the addition of humorous signage; – are all aspects that can detract or enhance from the atmosphere of a horse barn.

It is important not to go overboard and allow the space to become cluttered, because then each piece or fixture will lose its significance.

While you can try to stay within a theme to create a cohesive message, opposites also work. For example, if you love the rustic authenticity of natural pine, either take the decorative accents like light fixtures to the modern extreme to create a diversity of interest with finessed Scandinavian style simplicity in design or stay true to the ranch ethic with Western style lantern lighting. Utilizing the same color palette is a great way to mix and match styles.

Don’t Compromise on Functionality

However carried away you get in the design process (and designing your perfect barn is an exhilarating experience), never compromise on the functionality factor in your barn layout. Heights of walls, stall and aisleway sizing, loft spaces, staircases, overhangs, exterior Dutch doors etc. should be kept at the forefront of your customization process.

And don’t forget, if you need help funding your new barn project the larger modular firms often offer financing options, so don’t forget to ask. Build the best you can afford!

