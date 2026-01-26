Horizon Structures Presents Series: Horse Event Structures – Build It and They Will Come By Nikki Alvin-Smith

Shelter from wind and rain, heat and the burning rays of the sun is always needed at a horse event for both the equine and human contingent. From the sporting industry perspective, inclusion of a viewing area at the racetrack, training venue or equestrian showground to watch the horse event unfold viewed from a VIP vantage point or a comfortable clubroom space brings equine events to the level of other sporting events. These structures can encourage better profitability of the event on many tracks.

Event organizers always need a space to host the VIP contingent. The VIPs may be the human athletes and their coaches, event sponsors, press and commentators, officials for the competition or members of the sporting association or club. Provision of the right structure can help build the bottom line for the event or business enterprise, by offering a special entertainment experience over other regional spaces and attract clientele and boost attendance.

During my career as a journalist, PR/Marketing professional for B-List film/TV/theater celebrities and as an advanced level equestrian competing abroad, I have been fortunate to enjoy some lavish care and attention high above the madding crowd at various locations during my travels. From royal boxes at a theater to the lofty heights of penthouse style spaces at world famous arenas, the venues all have certain features in common. This usually requires the building to offer a panoramic unhindered view from a height above the activities below, with amenities that offer creature comforts, privacy and special privileges such as private executive style bathroom facilities, bars and dining spaces. The visionary horse facility planner should always seek to construct a structure that offers a premium location with a few extras that optimize the space for the discerning attendee.

The horse event or showground facility does not have to be a multi-million-dollar project for a ‘clubroom’ style experience to be included in the property landscape. Smaller venues and cost driven construction budgets can also leverage the benefits associated with such an offering with a careful spend. Just as a regional dinner theater can offer VIP boxes to view a performance where dinner can be served before the event and comfortable armchair seating is set to the front of the box from which a birds-eye view of the stage below can be enjoyed, so can smaller equestrian venues add some splendor to their properties with entertainment areas the public can pay extra to access.

The construction of a viable structure to accommodate the human contingent does not have to exclude a multi-use function. In fact from interest POV it is almost better it does not. Most people attending a horse race, a polo match, an agricultural event or a prestige training facility are quite happy to feel involved in the ‘back stage’ activities and enjoy special access, as long as they don’t mud up their sparkling fashionista footwear or the bottom of their Italian designer trousers accessing the space. Parking should always be conveniently managed. And here is a multi-use equestrian structure that fits the bill.

Discover The Skyline Solution

When building a ‘sky box’ one of most viable structures on the market with a moderate price point and highly functional design is the modular Skyline Barn. Its combination of horse housing on the ground floor and expansive human habitation space above make it the perfect solution for horse property developers seeking to outdo their regional or national competition for hosting equine-related events across a wide spectrum of the industry.

Available for full customization in size and finishes, the abundant natural light that floods the second story and optional indoor/outdoor deck space is ideal for socializing while enjoying the equine events going on below. Built with Amish craftsmanship, the Skyline Barn provides both valuable usable square footage above as well as below and an elevated aesthetic to the landscape.

As separate access to the upstairs area can be incorporated into the Skyline Barn design, areas on the viewing level can easily be kept clean and free from horsey odors, dust and the tracking of unwanted detritus from downstairs. A high level of hygiene is essential for any area of food preparation, and being away from the noise and bustle of crowds at an event can be a welcome balm for tired officials such as judges and TD personnel as well as offer privacy for high profile competitors/riders and their trainers and sponsors. All of which are VIP persona in the horse realm.

While a VIP tent is always appreciated at a temporary venue, the permanent use structure offers a secure environment in all weathers and elevates the experience of the attendee. Making an entertainment experience a special event requires attention to details in the ‘clubroom’ as experienced event organizers know. A great example was at an event I attended as press in the VIP section at a major horse show as few years back, where I overheard Bruce Springsteen specifically ask the event host that was seating him who had just offered up a bottle of champagne to please bring glass flutes and not the plastic variety. While we all understand the necessity for avoiding the use of glass around pools, playgrounds and pets, and in high traffic public areas, the little extras can elevate any entertainment experience and this includes décor aspects such as soft and hard furnishings including flatscreen TVs and comfortable seating and zoned areas of use.

To further explore this Skyline Barndo this video walk-through offers a keen insight into the building’s suitability for purpose. Financing options are available.

Reach out to the experienced team at Horizon Structures to obtain a ‘to-the-penny’ quote and take advantage of the easy and quick modular build and set up, that provides discerning property owners a distinct advantage from the planning stage in the business arena to the final known result.

