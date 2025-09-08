Horizon Structures Presents Series: Horse Hay Questions Answered By Nikki Alvin-Smith

By Nikki Alvin-Smith

Dry forage is an important component of a horse’s nutritional requirements and a huge part of the horsekeeping budget. The quality of the hay and the price of the hay don’t always go hand in hand.

Here are some horse hay basics every horse owner should know to avoid spending their hard-earned dollars unnecessarily or even foolishly. Poor hay can create more problems and expenses than it solves.

As an organic horse hay farmer for over two decades and a professional performance horse trainer and breeder, I’ve seen life from both sides of the farming fence. And customers at our farm often have some strange ideas about what is and what isn’t safe for their horse in the forage arena.

Horse Hay Versus Hay

Hay can be put up for a myriad of uses, and not all of them are for animal feed. Construction hay being a prime example of where bad hay goes to rot. But hay is also produced for mulch cover post grass seeding and incorporated into dry cubes with feed extenders preserved with chemicals.

The delicate digestive system of a horse requires special management. Consider the four compartment stomach a cow has versus the colic-prone equine and it’s not hard to see there is a major difference on what each animal can safely ingest.

Hay is not an artificial product, and fields will have various plant life as a result. While certain herbs and grasses may be fine for a cow or sheep to ingest, a horse may suffer negative consequences if nefarious weeds or even the wrong type of fescue grasses are present in the hay supply. For this reason it is important that hay is not just harvested from any field with long grass. A professionally seeded hay field with grasses suitable for horses’ forage is required for optimal safety of hay produced. And even then, unwanted objects and animal and plant life can encroach on the crop. Garbage thrown from passing traffic; nesting wildlife such as snakes and mice; invasive weed species and weather anomalies such as heavy rains in Spring or flood contamination zones can cause issues with hay quality before it is even harvested.

How hay is seeded, cured and harvested also matters to the health of the horse. Unless you’ve been living under a rock you are likely aware of the carcinogen Round-Up. It’s proper name, often disguised in other products, is Glyphosate. It is applied in a variety of forms including isopropylamine salt, ammonium salt, diammonium salt, dimethylammonium salt, and potassium salt. Be cognizant that its use can cause issues with horse health as mentioned in the article noted below.

Grass seed is available for hay field planting that is Round-Up ready, ‘pickling’ at time of harvest practice is common and almost necessary in all large round and square baling to prevent mold. Meantime plastic wrapped bales will dust and mold in almost any event. This all adds up to a major problem for horse owners. GERD (ulcers), heaves, hives, respiratory inflammations, and a myriad of other medical concerns have been flagged to herbicide and chemical preservative use. You can read more on the up-to-date issues that surround these factors in this article, “Hey. What’s Happening in the Hay Herbicide World.”

Hay that is not cured to less than 14% moisture, and/or hay that is not properly stored will also be problematic. At worst spontaneous combustion can result from high moisture hay, and at best it will dust and mold. Even the best hay will suffer in quality if not properly stored. Don’t play with fire…

1st and 2nd Cut Options

Most horse owners know that in the U.S.A. dry hay is usually harvested twice a year, early Spring and late Summer. While 1st cut is generally coarser than 2nd cut with thicker stems due to its longer growing period and the types of grasses that seed only once a year such as timothy, 2nd cut is usually finer.

Most hay farmers choose to fertilize their fields between crops, which encourages 2nd cut growth and boosts the nutrient value of 2nd crops. However in recent years this practice has diminished in large part due to the incredibly high cost of chemical fertilizers. Many regions are utilizing programs to manage cow manure from large farms as a viable recycling alternative to the chemical variety. Which brings with it another source of issues, weeds. Where farmers have had to forego fertilizing methods for longer periods if at all on their hay crops, this difference in nutrient values between the two hay cuts has declined.

There are huge variances between fields, farms, regions, and harvesting times in regard to hay crops. There is only one way to know what is in the hay nutritionally speaking and that is to test it. There are specific methods to do this accurately that need to be followed and be aware that as hay ages it will lose some nutritional value. But, for laminitis prone horses or those with metabolic issues lower NSC hay can be a help. Contact your local agricultural council or University extension office for advice. Or you can find viable hay testing and pasture testing (another part of the dietary jigsaw puzzle to be considered) options online.

What Size of Bale Should You Buy?

If you choose to buy large round or square bales then the first thing to consider when handling these behemoth hay products is safety. Follow these simple protocols to help minimize the risks of injury.

Considerations on what size of bales to buy will likely come down to where and how you feed it, and what equipment you have on hand to manage it. There is plenty written about large bales versus small squares. The pros and cons of each are a matter of personal choice. But once you have resourced a good hay product and are happy with the hay tests and buying experience how you feed it makes a huge difference in how much is wasted.

Hay Feeding In Paddocks, Dry Lots and Pastures

The use of an equine hay feeder can make a significant difference in the real price the horse owner is paying for hay. Studies conducted by the University of Minnesota showed savings of up to 30% possible by using a hay feeder versus ground feeding method. Hay that is scattered on the ground will inevitably involve a certain level of wasted forage.

Small square feeders as well as large round and square bale units are available. It is essential to utilize a feeder that is designed specifically for horses versus other animals if you want to minimize the risk of an injury occurring. Here is some help on how to select a hay feeder that measures up safety wise and use wise for your individual needs.

Making Your Own Hay

It is tempting to look at an open field you own or have access to lease and figure you could save money by taking up hay farming yourself. If you are inclined to put in the hard work necessary this is sometimes a feasible option. The high capital investment in equipment, even used equipment of which there is an abundance as farmers retire or lose their businesses, does give many pause for thought for good reason.

If you do determine that making your own hay while the sun shines is for you, then there are a few things to know before you mow that meadow. Or indeed, before you ask a local farmer to do it for you.

However you forage for your horse forage be prudent and learn its provenance and growing and harvesting methods. In the farming community horse owners buying hay are often considered annoyingly ‘picky’ about their hay product. Be one of them!

Your horse will thank you for taking that extra measure of care. Because after all, even if he enjoys free choice of hay to help defray health issues like ulcers, he has no choice in what you choose to put in front of his nose.

