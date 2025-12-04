Horizon Structures Presents Series: How To Make Your Horse Barn Your Happy Place & Space By Nikki Alvin-Smith

During my career with horses I’ve spent countless years in and around horses and horse barns. Each structure holds its own unique ambience. Some barn interiors offer a harmonious atmosphere that immediately relaxes your soul while others assault the senses with their noise and bustle of activity and seemingly frantic character. A busy performance barn can still be a relaxing space, and a quiet barn may still transmit a negative energy. How can you make your own horse barn your happy place and space? And no. It’s not about how much bling is in the barn or how magnificent the aesthetic of the barn appears. Though I admit. That doesn’t hurt. My Libran self does appreciate beautiful décor even if my horses are oblivious to it.

At home on our 76-acre farm set high on a hill in the Catskill Mountains, our horse barn is a modest build of eight stalls, two of which are converted to address human comfort needs and functional tasks. One with a bathroom replete with shower/laundry facilities combined with use as a feed room in the 12′ x 12′ area, and an office/tack room with its own exterior entrance in the other. There is plenty of counter space and cabinetry in each room to facilitate storage for the endless horsey accoutrements and for the vet to work during horse breeding season. Functionality is an important aspect to consider in all aspects of barn design including in any finished areas.

Creature comforts for both horse and human help add to the enjoyment of being in the barn. Lighting is carefully chosen to spotlight specific areas and help mentally divide the small areas designated for human use, and large screened windows in each room offer good natural daylight and ventilation during summer months. The tack and office rooms are heated and provide a welcome respite and opportunity to warm up on frosty mornings pre and post training sessions and personal touches are added in the form of artwork and soft fabrics/blinds to provide a feeling of comfort and add color.

Design tip: To keep the small spaces from feeling cluttered don’t overload the walls and counters with memorabilia. Less is more and highlighting one or two special items is better than flooding the space with lots of bits and pieces.

Happy horses make happy horse owners. And a good routine for barn chores and an efficient operation keep things running smoothly. And like completing the best clear round showjumping, scoring the fastest run or achieving 10-point perfection for your canter pirouette, success is all in the set up.

Setting up your horse barn to be your happy place will definitely include adding personalized touches. Who you select to fill it with in regard to the horses and humans you invite to stay and play, will also greatly affect the atmosphere within it.

While some of us love the peace and quiet of horses contentedly munching hay all deeply bedded up on a cold winter’s afternoon, other horse owners prefer a high energy space where there are plenty of people milling about doing horsey tasks and enjoy the social activity that ensues between the people present. Some of us love to spend the evenings active at the barn after a busy day behind a desk in front of screens. For other equestrians early morning starts offer an opportunity to have barn chores completed out of the way and allow for a morning of training. Something always high on the agenda for professionals.

If you asked your horse which type of ambience he’d prefer in ‘his house’ perhaps not every horse would prefer the quiet barn. I have had some performance horses that seemingly thrive on watching the comings and goings up and down the aisleway and love a highly active environment. But for the majority of equids they do prefer a space to lay down and sleep and enjoy some peace. Unlike in the wild the stabled horse cannot choose his neighbors or his level of social interaction. Us humans on the other hand usually have that option.

The Happy Human Factor

There are many health benefits of working and just being around horses. These noble calm beasts exude an empathetic aura, and it is based in the reality of their own social behaviors. In more technical terms the horse exhibits reciprocal altruism. For example, two horses socially interacting with each scratching the back of the other could be considered an act of mutual altruistic behavior. Lower blood pressure, stress-reduction, relationship building skills, work ethic development, management of depression, are all aspects of horse therapy that are commonly experienced by humans by just spending time around equids.

As many horse aficionados know, equids can showcase their generous natures with species other than their own. And this make them a great companion for humans. Building a horse-friendly barn and an equine lifestyle that best suits the average horse is always a good start. But what can you do to make the human experience better?

Major comfort factors to incorporate in the barn design to enhance the human experience include:

Bathroom facilities

Heat and hot water

Cooled areas to avoid the heat, whether by AC or fans and passive ventilation such as cupolas/gable and ridge vents

Fridge space for cold drinks/food and a minimalist cooking option such as a microwave or cooktop

Human safe areas to sit and relax

Nice extras might include:

Radiant heated barn throughout in colder climates

Adjunct or proximal indoor arena to stabling for all weather riding and training

Highly interactive stall front such as European door styles

Balconies off lofts or second story spaces and overhangs/porches that facilitate outdoor seating with views of horse paddocks

Viewing lounges secured from horse interaction that are safe for young children or the physically challenged to enjoy watching horses

Outdoor structures such as gazebos and pavilions for shelter from the sun/bugs situated by outdoor arenas

Soft furniture seating for ultimate luxury feel

Sauna and/or gym space or pool (a big hit at professionals’ barns)

Variant lighting options and security cameras or CCTV

Full shower and changing facilities

On site living arrangements for temporary stays

Safe play areas for kids

Kennel options for visiting canines and family pets (a good potential revenue source too)

Easy access area to park/store horse trailers

The modern materials and modular design options that are available to the horse owner run the gamut in terms of price and performance. Choose your collaborative partner in the construction project wisely and explore all your options before choosing a new barn. There are lots of upgrades available but good companies include many features as standard through their product line. And if you can buy more than one structure in the same place don’t forget to ask for a multi-purchase discount.

PLEASE NOTE: AHP members ~ Please share this content without edit. Kindly include URL links included in article, Horizon Structures URL and author’s URL and byline wherever published. This material may not be used for AI or LLM training applications. Please respect author copyright. If you advise use we will be happy to reciprocate share your publication/posts.

Feel free to contact Nikki Alvin-Smith for further information and high-res photos.

About Horizon Structures: One horse or twenty, there’s one thing all horse owners have in common…the need to provide safe and secure shelter for their equine partners. At Horizon Structures, we combine expert craftsmanship, top-of-the-line materials and smart ‘horse-friendly’ design to create a full line of sheds and barns that any horse owner can feel confident is the right choice for their horses’ stabling needs.

All wood. Amish Made. Most of our buildings are shipped 100% pre-built and ready for same-day use. Larger barns are a modular construction and can be ready for your horses in about a week. All our barn packages include everything you need to move your horses right in. Horizon Structures also sells chicken coops, equine hay feeders, greenhouses, dog kennels. You can also find garages, sheds and outdoor living sets available at Horizon’s sister company Stoltzfus Structures.

Headquartered in South-Central Pennsylvania, Horizon Structures, LLC was founded by Dave Zook. Dave was raised in the Amish tradition and grew up working in the family-owned shed business. He started Horizon Structures in 2001 in response to an ever-increasing customer demand for high quality, affordable horse barns. Over the years, the company has grown and now has several build shops located throughout the US enabling them to service customers nationwide.

For additional information about the company or their product line, please visit their website at https://www.horizonstructures.com

About Nikki Alvin-Smith:

Content Creator | PR Partner | Seasoned Writer | Brand Builder |

Major Marketer| Journalist| Published Author

Blogger| Ghostwriter|

PR Marketing Specialist/Strategist|

British American|

Grand Prix Dressage

Competitor/Coach/ Clinician|

Please visit https://www.horseinakiltmedia.com/to learn more about her affordable services.

Horizon Structures LLC, Atglen, PA

Media Contact: NAS@NikkiAlvinSmithStudio.com

Tel: 607 434 4470

https://www.HorizonStructures.com

Photos are available on request