Horizon Structures Presents Series: Keeping Barn Build Times

There is no question that purchasing a horse barn can be a complex project to undertake, particularly if the build is a larger structure such as a High-Profile barn or Barndominium. And while modular building certainly saves a lot of time (and often money) versus its compatriot construction methods of on-site stick or pole-builds, even opting for the convenience of a modular barn will still take a lead time to get in place for use. And once you’ve made the decision to buy you don’t want to delay having a barn ready to go with your horses happily installed as its first residents. A true red-letter day for a horse owner.

Many factors influence the timeline for a start to finish build. Location, price point, materials chosen, style and design and size of barn, local permit processing lead times and site preparation requirements. Seasonality can also play a role in the construction process although again with modular builds where 90% of the build takes place in a quality-controlled factory environment this is less of an issue.

The property location and the availability within a proximal distance of a construction company experienced in horse barns and willing to do the work is less of an issue now that larger companies like the leading horse barn market leader Horizon Structures have a nationwide footprint for factory builds.

Price point is a consideration in the anticipated timeline for a barn build. The more customizations and the more elaborate the structure the more it will cost to construct. Not that customizing your new barn is a bad idea, just be aware of whether choices may add to the construction timeline. Here is a checklist on what to think about. Buying two smaller barns versus one larger one can save time and can be a sensible choice if the horse facility is to enjoy multi-purpose use. Dual barns can mean a dual customer base, resisting negative effects on income from unforeseen market downturns.

The availability and supply of building materials factors into on-site builds. The local builder’s backyard or box store may need to wait to resupply certain items and damage rates during transport are high, so often materials require replacement or substitutions.

The larger the barn structure chosen the longer it is likely to take to build. Expect to wait at least 3-6 months for a larger modular structure from time of deposit. Thankfully because modular barns are constructed on a production line with all material supplies kept well-stocked, the likelihood of unexpected delays in delivery are minimal. But bear in mind that spring and summer seasons are always the busiest time in construction, and despite modular companies moving and setting barns year-round, delays will be longer if you don’t get your order in early in the year.

As an experienced performance horse breeder and advanced level competitor/training professional myself, I am well aware that time delays having stabling available and issues with poor construction craftsmanship or bad designs costs money two ways; delays in stall availability to bring horses in for training/boarding/breeding being one, and the other being an offset expense caused by lack of efficiency labor-wise completing necessary daily chores around the barn with maintenance/repair needs. Here are some barn design and management hacks to consider.

Delivery times once the barn is off the production line are usually fast. The factory wants you to have your structure off their lot, and have it set up and signed off so they can move on to the next customer. The factory lines up delivery times well in advance of the final finishing touches being applied to the structure as the construction times are nailed down (pardon the pun).

Once the modular barn is on site putting it together (in the case of the bigger units) may take their crew a few days. But generally it is more like hours.

Local council permits and zoning requirements can add significant time to the lead especially if the company you choose to collaborate with is not experienced/doesn’t produce or offer detailed building plans. Always look for a partner that can offer stamped engineered sets of plans. Understandably there is usually a small extra fee for this service but it is well worth the spend.

Try to choose a construction partner that is prepared to liaise with you and your local building inspector as needed. Remember the more experienced and proven the construction firm is with barn building, the better they will know the requirements for your region and nationwide. This is another reason to go with a bigger company that has that proof of concept. Poor plans can cause serious delays in your barn build especially if your local planning council doesn’t meet very frequently or if you need a variance.

Another part of the two-sided arrangement between you and your barn construction company in barn building is the site preparation. Again larger companies can often help you locate or will even manage an excavation/site prep partner they recommend.

Going it alone and supervising your own site preparation installation is fairly simple to manage with a modular firm, as they are used to providing detailed plans for what is needed. If your site is not ready on time then of course it will delay delivery and set up of your new barn. So once you have set the ball rolling on the purchase of the barn and have made your deposit, it is a good idea to get those tracks moving on the bulldozer, get digging and complete the excavation process.

Sidebar: Do include the drainage methods suggested for a barn build. This will save much angst and time later trying to renovate or mitigate a problem with water. If you don’t direct water flow it will always end up where you least want it.

The quickest way to obtain a new barn is to buy one off the modular company that is already in stock on their sales lot. Often deals are available especially if you are interested in a multiple purchase. And don’t forget to ask about financing opportunities they may have available. If you are interested in taking this track then look further than what you see around locally. The bigger the company you choose the bigger your choice will likely be and with nationwide options you can scan the country. Research the sales lot of the larger modular firms and sign up for their newsletters so you hear about special discounts and can snap them up before they are gone.

Procrastination in finalizing your barn build project can and will likely cost you money: Dollars spent keeping your horse at livery longer than necessary after a move; price increases throughout the year as material costs increase; longer lead times due to seasonality or other market factors; site preparation delays due to weather that postpone the delivery date even when the barn is ready. And the list goes on.

Don’t be shy to ask the construction company for a tentative delivery timeline to be included in your contract. Alongside a ‘to-the-penny’ quote, the known and established quality of the build and specifications of the materials to be used, requesting a timeline should not be an issue.

