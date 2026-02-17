Horizon Structures Presents Series: Mindful Decisions in Horse Barn Design With Nikki Alvin-Smith

As Gen Z arrives in the marketplace with their informed and mindful spending practices all businesses see a shift in what’s trending up and what is being left on the proverbial shelf. During my travels both here in the U.S. and abroad giving clinics, I hear much from students and my hosts about the changing needs of their generation, their preferences and what they see as important changes needed in the horse industry as a whole. From competition rules and regulations to the quality and style of show event stabling, record-keeping requirements for their horses both on site and on the road and how to best manage their expenses for equine forage, feed, bedding, pasture and shelter, there are lots of ideas on the table.

The younger riders and horse breeders are very keen to make their mark on the industry and figure out better ways to manage their horses’ welfare. And convenience, price points as well as expected results from their spend are important to them, along with their interest in being interactive in the purchasing experience.

Horse Barn Buying For Gen Z

A high-level of interactive customization opportunities, gives the modular barn build a clear advantage over old-fashioned methodologies of working with expensive architects and engineers, and the need to supervise site operations for the barn build with all the upsets and unknowns that necessarily invites.

The screen happy and tech savvy equine aficionados of Gen Z appreciate several factors of the modular barn build, and an extensive gallery of not just photos and videos of completed projects, but also 3D walk throughs and accessible accredited resources to educate the prospective buyer makes decision-making both easy and enjoyable. Gen Z are far too sophisticated to be won over by generic expressions of product features or glossy unearned promotions online.

Purpose Driven Designs

All barn designs should put the horse first. These wee beasties deserve all the creature comforts we can bring them to accommodate their shelter needs. But the necessity for the human management of the equines care while in the owners’ custody and control weigh heavily on the minds of the upcoming equestriennes/equestrians. Barn designs should encourage a positive engaging experience for both horse and human. While there are some folks that favor ‘rearing’ horses like cattle or other livestock that want barn designs to incorporate large herds of horses moving freely under one roof, there are serious practicalities to consider before diving into this type of horsekeeping endeavor. Especially for performance-oriented equine facilities.

In Europe farmers now talk about producing ‘high welfare’ meats. It has become an important selling point for many animal-related products. Pork, beef, lamb, poultry, goat, ostrich, venison are keenly presented as having not just a ‘woke’ low carbon footprint, but also their provenance is documented to the farm brand where buyers increasingly prefer high welfare kept livestock to put food on their tables and forks, even if it costs a bit more than a supermarket product.

For horse owners, the ‘high welfare’ horsekeeping methods may be less clear to everyone. Horse owners are notorious for exhibiting unshakable confidence in their own preferred horsekeeping method being the right one. But the high welfare tag does matter to horse owners and has become a popular topic of discussion in the Gen Z marketplace.

The rise in gastric and metabolic diseases in horses, the increase in equine respiratory inflammations and the need to address more freedom of movement and social interaction for the horse are all poignant drivers of barn design in today’s modern construction.

Horse-friendly barn designs make great sense, and as Gen Z ages into the parent marketplace, so too will kid-friendly barns. There is a lot that can be accomplished in thoughtful barn design to make barns safer and better for kids.

Flexibility For Needs

The huge variety of barn designs viewable at the large producers of modular structures’ websites, on their sales lots and specific products showcased at exhibits like the Horse World Expo , an event held every Spring in PA, all offer excellent flexibility depending on specific needs. If you are a Gen Z or zoomer, then this is something you appreciate. And when you locate what style and design you want, the no mess low stress purchasing process will be a welcome advantage as you discover the ‘to-the-penny’ price that includes delivery and set up right to your property.

The Sustainability Question

Sustainability is also an important factor for zoomers. Not just in the type of building materials used such as natural wood versus plastics, but also in how and where the barn is built.

A local production facility from a nationwide modular company, not only offers community jobs. It also often uses locally resourced building supplies and may operate its construction hubs using climate friendly energy sources like solar power.

Sustainability and eco-friendly living solutions are also aptly addressed in the modular barn industry with the single footprint Barndominium. It offers the perfect combination of horse and human habitation for living in harmony all in one spot, negating the need for a separate residence and the expense that comes with that home away from barn. Versality in Barndo designs mean there is something to suit every taste, from rustic and traditional to chic and sophisticated options.

The horse industry changes slowly and tradition is always held in high esteem. But changing patterns of lifestyle and differing needs and perspectives of Gen Z will shape the future of the equine world across many aspects. If you are developing a horse property for individual or commercial use, making mindful decisions now is a good idea.

Good barn design will make for better curbside property appeal when it comes to sale later, as well as being an inviting and attractive horse home to lure in boarding dollars or to expand your own pleasure in horse ownership.

