Horizon Structures Presents Series: Saying Goodbye To Straight Stalls and Tie-Ups By Nikki Alvin-Smith

The nature of horsekeeping has changed over time and continues to evolve as horse folks seek better ways to keep their equids happy.

Pushed by a wave of ‘woke’ animal carers and horse world activists, the days of keeping horses standing tied to a wall in a straight stall with no option to lay down or turn around or indeed move more than a few inches are mostly in the rear-view mirror.

Historically the sheer number of working horses that required a space where they could be secured from theft overnight and be housed when not working, made the straight stall a useful spot to park the mass of horsepower that was once used for transport and farm work. The animals spent most of their time out of the stall working long hours and their time at rest was limited. But as the use of the horse changed in the industrial revolution so did its housing design. And it now bounces between several options, from plush mattress covered stalls to large barns that offer a communal herd environment in livestock style. The latter similar to that utilized for cows, sheep and pigs.

Most horse owners are rightfully quite horrified by the idea of tying a horse to a wall for hours on end with restricted access to its equine neighbors or ability to move. For the horse this miserable existence with a complete lack of turnout and freedom of movement is certainly as far from its natural state as is possible to conceive. And saying goodbye to the use of straight stalls is a big improvement in horse care and management. Even prestige organizations like the Spanish Riding School no longer stables horses at the palace in straight stalls, which is where I have visited them on horse buying trips many times. But how far are we willing to go to accommodate the most horse-friendly shelter? And what factors should drive our decision making when it comes to barn design?

Equids come in all shapes and sizes, and their jobs can scale from simply being a companion or pet to being a world class equine athlete. And their ages can determine special needs when it comes to housing. For example the care of the senior horse may require different routines and styles of care than a weanling.

Keeping horses behind bars is not necessarily a prison sentence but it can be construed as that by onlookers to the horse industry. The practice is sometimes essential, such as when the animal needs medical care. The increased attention to the use of horses in sport, as well as how they are cared for and managed, should alert all horse owners to the fact that this scrutiny could drive our interactions with horses such as even riding them into oblivion. Riding and driving horses could become an unlawful pursuit. So constant improvements and assessments to horses well-being is more important than ever to address.

There are many ideas as to how to achieve the optimal barn design. A large open space under cover where horses can come and go from the pasture as they wish and herd or group in their own social hierarchy is a common practice at large horse rescues. Perhaps more a matter of convenience than ideal solutions, as scuffles and injuries can occur even when horses are allowed free range in larger pastures or meadows. But is this livestock style horsekeeping suitable for property owners with farmettes or smaller operations?

The popular center-aisle barn with exterior wall Dutch doors for each stall are a great way to offer the horse freedom of movement and work on a number of levels for performance horse keeping and horse breeding and offers a good compromise between fully stabled operations and in/out living choices and easy horse care environment for the human caregiver.

What will the future hold I wonder? Will the chandeliered rubber-paved aisleways and soft comfy mattress covered stalls with their shiny black grills and European doors grace the high-end barns or will the rustic workmanlike rough lumber barns continue to dot our landscape? Will the extensive area of metal barn roofs and indoor arenas all be installed with solar panels and will more equid owners find the condo style option of living above their horses as in the Skyline Barndominium the best way to live a sustainable lifestyle with their beloved horses? The choices really are endless.

As a seasoned equestrienne competitor/clinician/coach/horse breeder and hay farmer I can suggest one thing, as long as your horse is happy and is kindly treated all will be well. Put his needs first and the rest will follow.

