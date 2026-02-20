Horizon Structures Presents Series: The 3 Stages of Barn Building With Nikki Alvin-Smith

A new barn building project can be a daunting endeavor. Like most things in life, breaking it down into smaller steps toward the ultimate goal can make the process a pleasure rather than a painful experience.

During my equestrienne and farming career many barns have come to fruition under my direction. So I’ve learned a great deal along the way and am happy to share what this knowledge with my fellow equine aficionados. Here are my 3 stages of barn building – a simple approach the makes the world of difference to both the outcome and the day-to-day enjoyment of a barn construction project.

Ready. Set. Go.

Stage one is to prepare and to be ready.

Just as if you are planning to compete at a show you need to complete certain paperwork like entry forms, equine vaccinations and passport updates and decide which classes to enter and where to go, so buying a horse-housing structure takes some preparation and knowledge of what is entailed in the event.

The main factor is to get to it early. Meaning find your collaborative building partner and set up a time and destination for the build. Alongside this consider setting a realistic budget and repayment program.

In stage one you need to obtain detailed building plans for the structure and determine any upgrades or customizations you would like to make to the final product. Let your head rule your heart in the design process. Nail down the price of the structure and have sample contracts in hand.

Now is the time to talk to an excavating construction partner about the site prep needed and visit the specific site/location to get an accurate price. Hopefully the property on which you have chosen to build a horse barn is workable.

The more work you do on this stage now the better the likelihood you will save money overall on the build by avoiding work changes. Stage one is the time to obtain your building permits and get the paperwork ready to go.

Good organization is a must.

Stage two is to get set.

This is the time to get all your ducks in a row. Namely book the site prep with your ‘dirt guy’. Talk to your site prep company about their timeline for completing the planned work, and establish details like where drainage will go, and what it will be both around and in the building.

Now is the time to finalize any permit/permissions from your local Building Inspector. Then you can sign the barn buying contract and pay a deposit, with timelines nailed down. Once paperwork is completed you can finalize the schedule the site work, start clearing access areas to the site and be ready to receive your new barn.

If you are involved in the performance horse, breeding or boarding industry then now is the time to prepare your marketing strategy for the business promo launch.

Think of this stage as servicing your horse trailer/truck or organizing transport to the show, loading it up with your tack and equipment and of course, spa treatment and final training of your horse for peak performance.

Stage three is all go.

Depending on what sort of build you chose to go with structure wise; a stick-built or metal framed building constructed on site; a pole barn; or the quick and low stress modular build, the ‘go’ stage may be immediate or take weeks or months to complete. Obviously the latter is the least stressful to acquire and construct from the horse property owner’s point of view.

A modular horse barn can be delivered and set up in a matter of a few days. It is immediately ready to go and horses can be moved in right away. Now is ‘go’ time for a business owner and dates can be set for an Open House or business launch.

Consider this as entering the ring at your chosen event, completing your class and picking up the blue ribbon. All the homework/training you did at home has paid off, and all that careful preparation has been rewarded with a happy and productive final achievement.

Wrap Up

Just like training a horse properly you don’t know what you don’t know. The help of a professional in the discipline of your choice, in this case, equine structure construction, is a great idea to take on board at the start. And just like choosing a trainer, check their backstory and accomplishments and make sure they are a good fit for you.

About Horizon Structures: One horse or twenty, there's one thing all horse owners have in common…the need to provide safe and secure shelter for their equine partners. At Horizon Structures, we combine expert craftsmanship, top-of-the-line materials and smart 'horse-friendly' design to create a full line of sheds and barns that any horse owner can feel confident is the right choice for their horses' stabling needs.

All wood. Amish Made. Most of our buildings are shipped 100% pre-built and ready for same-day use. Larger barns are a modular construction and can be ready for your horses in about a week.

Headquartered in South-Central Pennsylvania, Horizon Structures, LLC was founded by Dave Zook.

