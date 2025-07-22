Horizon Structures Presents Series: What Makes A Horse Barn Durable?

By Nikki Alvin-Smith

A new horse barn is a sizeable investment, both literally and figuratively. Once it is built, it’s too late to consider how long it will last or how much maintenance it is likely to need throughout its lifespan. Ideally, in 20 years it will look as beautiful and almost as pristine as it does on day one. And hopefully the barn will last well past 20 years. But it’s wise not to take that for granted. Here’s what to look for to make sure your horse barn structure is durable.

Project Cost Comparisons

Don’t be fooled by the keen competitive quote for your project. If it looks too good to be true you know it likely is – there are lots of areas where costs can be cut. Some of which you see and some of which you don’t. Establish a habit of always obtaining specifics in terms of building materials to be utilized when asking for quotes. Always get your price ‘all in’ including final completion and set up.

Don’t overlook the small details. The quality of the grillwork and finishing processes and door hardware, track protections from weather for entrance doors etc. all affect the overall long-term performance of a building.

You can’t build a durable horse barn out of subpar materials.

Craftmanship Counts

No matter how great the quality of the building materials are for any structure, the construction methods and details make all the difference in how the barn will function over time and how it will weather the weather.

From installation of windows to roof sheathing and framing lumber hardware, every nail, bolt, metal plate, and general joinery technique and its accuracy in execution needs to be on target. For example, if nail guns used to attach sheathing are missing the mark and nails are not hitting the trusses or rafters, the sheathing will not stay put.

A building that does not start at ground level completely square, will only become more out of square as it progresses. This will be annoying at best, challenging the carpenter’s skills to complete finish work like trim or sheetrock installation or application of roofing squares, and ugly at worst, with the complete building out of vertical alignment.

The carpenter’s adage for squaring off, “Start Right. Finish Right.” Meaning start with true 90-degree right angles at corners and make sure diagonal distances between corners are the same in a rectangular floor plan. All wall supports should be plumbed to ensure they are exactly vertical and all horizontal surfaces levelled.

Consider the level of craftsmanship that the construction company you choose has proven they provide. Of course, it is much easier to produce an accurate, square and well-constructed building in a factory rather than out on site exposed to hot sun, high winds and pouring rain.

The temperature-controlled factory environment also lends itself to full quality control of the building process as well as the obvious advantages of application of paints and stains being applied at the correct temperature without the complication of scorching sun or water from rain. As the outer surfaces of a building are what shields it from damage from moisture, it is a layer of protection worthy of attention.

If you want to avoid peeling paint, oxidized metal finishes later, then be aware that these are areas where the durability of the structure will be impacted. The timing of paint/stain addition is equally important as the ambient temperature when these surfactants are applied and the quality of the product utilized. For example, paint applied to metal sheathing before it is rolled and cut will be more durable than paint sprayed on later during the manufacturing process.

Design Woes

Mistakes made in the planning stage and design of the horse barn are very difficult to overcome and can significantly harm, destroy or certainly diminish the durability and longevity of a building’s lifespan.

Snow loads, wind loads, load tolerances for loft spaces etc. all require careful engineering to be optimized for specific regional climates and locations as well as planned use.

Don’t be tempted to cut corners in the planning stages by working with a contractor who doesn’t bring hard plans and experience to your stable project.

Similarly site preparation is an essential component in the foundation and ultimate set-up for success of the barn. If you need to level or significantly alter the grade of a specific site, always allow time for aggregates to settle and ensure all materials are properly layered in and compacted. Otherwise you’ll find yourself dealing with sticking doors and windows, freeze and thaw activity that lifts pillars and the walls they support.

Water Always Finds A Way

From rooftop ridge to the apron grade around the building, know that water is always an enemy of any structure. Plan ahead for diversion with guttering and drainage systems that take water away from the structure, thoughtful and considered original site selection, and keep these water channels clear of debris.

Ice buildup and damming can be assuaged by insulated sheathing being laid under the roof sheathing or metal roof. It is useful to protect the integrity of the roof with an ice and water shield application on top of the plywood sheathing.

Plan For Maintenance

A critical part of any structure’s durability is its maintenance. Thankfully modern building materials such as specialist siding products and long-lasting stains can all help defray the expense costs, time and labor required to renovate and replenish finishes. Particularly on the weather vulnerable exterior.

The quicker a necessary repair is made, the less overall damage it will do to the structure. So be proactive if something gets damaged, such as dent in a metal sidewall that will soon rust due to an unfortunate impact or missing shingles from a roof after exceptionally high winds.

