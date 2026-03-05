Horizon Structures Presents Series: When Horse Barn Builds Go Wrong By Nikki Alvin-Smith

The construction of a new horse barn is a big project and so it is not surprising that many things can, and do, go wrong.

While any building endeavor requires a certain amount of planning before breaking ground, there are times when even those best laid plans go awry. In my decades of experience developing horse properties I have faced problems before, during and even after the barn structure is finished. One thing for certain, you have to be ready to pivot if things don’t go the way you planned and to speak up if things are not being done the way you feel they should be done.

There are a list of common mistakes that can be avoided and some that simply cannot be avoided. Figuring the game of play out takes some due diligence. Here are some examples:

Don’t Upset The Building Inspector

The applicable local ordinances need to be followed in any building project, as well as County, State and Federal level laws. Even smaller structures or modular/prefab buildings may require a building permit. The Building Inspector truly is just doing his/her job when they insist on coming to inspect concrete pours, site excavation, specific points during the construction process (particularly any electrical systems or structural support systems) and final result. Paperwork cannot be overlooked and it needs to be accurate. Ignore this factor at your peril.

While most property owners will undertake the filing of plans for permits to build, the area where they come unstuck is when changes are made to the original plans without consent and sign off by the local government representative. That might be a Zoning Inspector, a Building Inspector or someone other. Find out! Most construction companies will happily act as liaison between you and the government authority with your permission to facilitate any necessary changes to plans or construction methods.

Site Nightmare Scenarios

As wonderful as your ‘dirt guy’ may be, and almost no matter what equipment they operate, the fact is without highly specialist knowledge of geology and some sophisticated equipment, no-one knows for sure exactly what lies beneath the surface of the site.

A prime example is a neighbor of mine that went to build a garage, not realizing that over a decade ago a very large cow barn had been buried on the same spot. Replete with concrete, metal, wood and the glass, just below the surface of smooth grass hid a veritable mountain of demolished materials. Naturally I was quick to let him know before the digging began.

In other instances the excavator may hit a water source such as a spring. A case in point is an indoor arena belonging to a client of mine which regularly ‘ponds’ up in one spot every Spring.

Then there is the question of ‘cut and fill’, a technique used to level an area for construction. The issue here is if the material has not been left to sit at least one winter season to allow it to settle and/or the material has not been properly compacted or if the material itself is unsuitable to be used as fill. There will be subsidence over time resulting in the barn built too soon on top of the location becoming out of level. Effects will be windows and doors that stick, ground surfaces that heave in the frost and drainage issues.

Soil substrata can be deeply misleading and vary significantly from one area to another. Take for example limestone geology. Soil layers may be thin but sufficient to drill out the soil to depths required to install pillars to support a building. However, if one of the many ‘holes’ reveals bedrock close to the surface, the whole barn location decision may be scuppered.

Build One Thing Break Another

As many homeowners know, it is not uncommon to have a personage in to fix one thing and in doing so break another causing more upset and expense. I once had a roofer come to completely reroof the house. He threw all the old metal gutters on the lawn which my husband promptly tripped over and cut his shin resulting in a trip to the ER. The same builder then parked his dumpster on the back pathway (which I had asked him to avoid doing) and cracked the entire slap and broke the step. To add insult to injury a pile of shingles left uncovered on a pile on the roof overnight took flight in high winds and one landed on the hood of my car, spun around on it and caused paint damage that required body shop work to repair.

Around horse farms it is essential that nails and sharp metals are not left around during or after the build. Unfortunately the metal detector does not pick up aluminum roofing nails. I suggest adding a tarp beneath roof edges or smoothing/clearing the area surrounding the structure and its interior space and regularly combing/raking the space, as well as advising the actual crew working the build to be extra diligent and explain why.

Another common occurrence is damage being caused to access points such as driveway entrance pillars or gates, or overhead boughs of trees and lawns. Make sure all access points are large enough for the equipment being used and that overhead boughs are cleared before the trucks arrive. Also beware of heavy equipment being driven over buried water lines, septic tanks or power lines or tracking bulldozers over tarmac and driveways. Services such as power lines, gas lines and water lines should be clearly flagged before any heavy equipment arrives on site and excavation is begun.

Always be certain to have a valid Certificate of Insurance naming you as an insured party for liability and property damage, before allowing anyone onto your property to complete work. This document should be received direct from the insurance agent or broker. Don’t be shy to check in with them on receipt to ensure it is valid as presented

