By Nikki Alvin-Smith

Before you jump into your new horse barn buy you may want to ensure you are not just scoring well on the craftsmanship and quality of the build, but also the total cost. Question is do you know where your best barn deal is stabled?

Here’s a few pointers to get you on the optimal course for a successful buying round. Metaphorically speaking to get you through the tight financial turns on course, sailing clear over the wide oxer combo you were dreading and over that upright whose difficulty it’s easy to overlook. Yep. Through the gate with money left in your pocket and on top of the leaderboard.

The Often-Overlooked Seasonal Aspect

Did you know that the time of year that you search out your best deal can make a big difference in the dollar spend? Lots of folks don’t think about it but modular barn building companies in particular, like to clear their sales lots of inventory in the Fall to make room for their forthcoming year stock. This is particularly true for the in-stock horse barn lots that are located in colder regions.

Snow plowing around buildings during winter months to keep key traffic areas free for visitors and daily business operations is something companies like to avoid. Even though the smaller barns such as run-in sheds may be easily mobile with their permanently installed tow hooks on the corners, no-one wants to be out and about trying to shift them around in freezing weather when they may be frozen to the ground.

Zero Financing Makes Dreams A Reality

Larger companies often offer specially researched and hence discounted finance rates for their customers. While lenders are usually third-parties, this opportunity can give the horse owner a much-needed leg up on getting their horse housing needs sorted out now rather than later. From time-to-time construction firms do offer zero financing. A great example of that is the present ongoing deals at leading modular horse barn company Horizon Structures. But deals like this are short-lived, so make sure you are signed up for newsletters so you are ‘in the ribbons’ and know what deals are available and importantly, when. Not just for zero-financing deals, but other discount offers too.

This boost to the barn ownership saddle is a welcome advantage for prospective equine business entrepreneurs. The equestrian that has stabling ready to use immediately is always a happy horse owner. Especially if they are moving from paying out board to a nearby (hopefully) barn and can lose that payment, instead investing it on their own property ladder value. And if income sources for that stall space are involved as an equine facility operator then time is a huge factor that shouldn’t be wasted.

The Multi-Purchase Discount

If you seek more than one type of building for your farm project then leverage your spending power wisely. Work with a company that offers multiple styles and designs, not just of the horse barns which may be center-aisle, low profiles, shedrows and run-in sheds etc. but also other necessary structures such as sheds, storage buildings, garages, and even a kennel for your pets.

Again the larger modular build companies will not just have more options in types of structures readily available in their product lines but also the ability to combine certain sized deliveries on one truck. So aside from a multi-purchase discount this can save significant money on freight/delivery charges.

Shopping for various buildings as a one stop shop where there is a huge variety to shop from is a horse aficionados dream shopping experience.

Nationwide Footprint

It is a smart approach to source your new barn from a company that builds its barns at more than one location. The geographic location of your property shouldn’t limit your options when it comes to what stabling you can enjoy for your equine partners.

Thankfully in today’s marketplace with the extensive availability of superior quality structures produced at a factory, rural and more remote locations are not at the mercy of the one stop operator down the highway. This opens up both choice of barn and creates competition on pricing. All good news for the horse barn buyer.

The days of employing a local construction contractor that may or may not be familiar with what makes a good horse barn design or facility are long gone. Noise, mess and stress, open ended contracts and annoying delays due to weather or construction crew availability or even supply of building materials can all be avoided. A bit like competing your horse, if you can run or ride your horse on good footing designed for the horse’s comfort and long-term soundness and the performance at hand, why would you show up at a muddy showground or concrete-like arena baked by the sun with dust coating everything in sight and put him through that.

There’s Lots on the Lot

Financially speaking your best friend of all in regard to horse barn buying is the sales lot. Again bigger construction firms will likely offer better deals with larger inventory available to choose from at any particular time.

The beauty of buying online is that you don’t even have to spend the time and energy, or money, to go visit the lot. Choose a company with a good reputation with proven consistency in the quality of its products. Don’t succumb to overlooking the details of wood types or materials used, features offered and of course size of the barn.

If you do want to make an in person visit then consider going on Open Days. Many deals are to be had at Open House events, and companies usually construct extra inventory to have more on hand for buyers to choose from. Often you’ll find these Open Days happen in Spring, sometimes again in Fall. Though unlike regular construction modular barn building is not limited to just good weather seasons, so there should be a good selection to discover year-round.

Fair Deals at The Fairs

Showcase events like exhibitions, equine fairs and prestige horse shows often herald the opportunity to make an excellent horse barn buy at a good discount. Display models often include many extra niceties in feature upgrades designed to elevate interest in the product line. For example, eventers will have seen Horizon Structures at the Bruce’s Field in Aiken, SC, as past and present sponsors including 2025 noted here, and at Equine affaire in Springfield, MA.

As post event the company will prefer not to take the show models home, you can often score a free delivery and/or discount price even in advance of the actual show or exhibition. Again a good reason to register for newsletters with a construction firm so you know what is coming up throughout the year.

Some companies also offer some form of community give-back program by being a sponsor at horse events and showing up as a vendor additionally or offer online giveaway contests on an annual basis where you could even score a new horse barn at the best price ever, for free!

Wherever you find it, your new horse barn best deal is out there. Just as when you are searching for your next horse, don’t forget to shop wisely for best results.

