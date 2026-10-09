Horse Business Waivers: Is a Signature Enough?

Five questions about parental signatures, children’s understanding, and client records that horse professionals may be overlooking.

When a parent enrolls a child in riding lessons, signs the paperwork, and hands it back to the instructor, everyone may assume the necessary requirements have been satisfied. But have they? Who actually needs to sign? Does the person understand what they signed? Can the horse operation demonstrate what was communicated? And if those documents were needed tomorrow, could anyone find them? These are questions Randi Thompson, Equine Expert Witness and Litigation Consultant and founder of the Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN), believes deserve more attention throughout the horse industry. Her work reviewing equine-related litigation has shown her how important it is for horse operations to have consistent processes for communicating expectations, documenting agreements, and maintaining client records.

Who Is Signing, and What Do They Understand?

Many horse businesses routinely ask a parent or guardian to sign a liability release for a minor child, but the process may be more complicated than it first appears. Is one parent’s signature sufficient? What happens when parents are divorced? Can a grandparent or another relative sign? Does the person signing have the legal authority to enter into the agreement on the child’s behalf? The answers depend on applicable laws and individual circumstances. There is no universal requirement that both parents sign, and some jurisdictions restrict the enforceability of liability releases involving minors. Horse businesses should have their agreements reviewed by an attorney familiar with the laws governing their operations.

“A signature doesn’t necessarily tell us whether someone read or understood what they signed,” Thompson explains. “Were they given an opportunity to ask questions? Were important expectations discussed? And if questions came up later, what could the operation demonstrate about how the information was communicated?” This becomes especially important when children are involved. Parents may sign the legal agreements, but their children are often the ones expected to follow the barn’s Rules & Expectations. Thompson recommends including children in age-appropriate discussions, encouraging them to ask questions, and inviting them to acknowledge their understanding. This does not replace the legal agreements completed by parents or guardians. Instead, it gives the horse professional an opportunity to teach expectations, confirm understanding as far as reasonably possible, and document that the conversation occurred.

Are Your Records Current, and Can You Find Them?

A parent may have signed the original paperwork years ago, but circumstances change. The operation may have updated its policies, emergency contacts may be outdated, or the child may have reached legal adulthood and now needs to sign agreements personally. Thompson recommends reviewing and renewing client agreements annually as a sound business practice, even where annual renewal is not legally required. This gives horse professionals an opportunity to revisit expectations, answer questions, update information, and confirm that the appropriate people have signed the necessary documents. It also establishes a consistent recordkeeping process rather than relying on paperwork completed when someone first became a client.

Keeping agreements current is only part of the process. “Are those agreements organized in individual rider files, or are they sitting in a pile somewhere?” Thompson asks. “If something happened tomorrow, could you locate that rider’s records?” Each rider should have an organized, appropriately protected file containing signed agreements, acknowledged Rules & Expectations, relevant rider evaluations, emergency information, and other necessary records. Maintaining these files helps horse professionals manage their operations more consistently and retrieve important information when needed, whether for everyday administration, an emergency, or a later question about what information was provided.

The Five-Question Rider Paperwork Check

Thompson encourages horse professionals to select one rider’s file and use the following questions to evaluate their current practices:

Who signed? Are the agreements signed by the appropriate rider, parent, or legal guardian?

What was understood? Were the Rules & Expectations discussed, questions encouraged, and the rider included in an age-appropriate way?

When was it reviewed? Have agreements and client information been reviewed and renewed within the past year?

Where is everything? Does the rider have an organized file containing signed agreements, Rules & Expectations, emergency information, evaluations, and other relevant records?

Can you demonstrate your process? Can you locate documentation showing what information was provided, when it was acknowledged, and when it was last updated?

If you couldn’t check every box, you’ve identified an opportunity to improve your operation’s recordkeeping and communication processes. This checklist is intended as a practical management tool rather than a substitute for legal review of agreements or applicable requirements. Its purpose is to encourage horse professionals to examine whether the processes they believe are in place are actually being followed and documented.

Turning Lessons from Litigation into Practical Processes

Thompson developed the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ as a direct result of what she has observed through her work in equine litigation. Its Rules & Expectations Toolkit Collection™ helps horse professionals establish expectations appropriate for their operations, discuss those expectations with clients, document acknowledgments, and provide copies for both the client and the business. The Guide is being developed through the Equine Safety and Success Network™, a free pilot program where horse professionals help test and improve practical resources in real operations.

“Other industries often have established processes for maintaining records and communicating expectations. In the horse industry, many of these things are still handled informally. I wanted to help professionals establish processes that support better safety and greater success.” For Thompson, collecting signatures is important, but it is only one part of the process. Knowing who should sign, helping people understand what they are acknowledging, reviewing agreements regularly, and maintaining organized records all contribute to more consistent professional practices.

Editorial Note

Publications, organizations, podcasts, conferences, and equine industry groups interested in articles, interviews, expert commentary, speaking engagements, conference presentations, or educational content related to equine safety, risk management, horse operation management, professional communication, or the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ are invited to contact Randi Thompson. Randi regularly writes educational articles and practical management resources based on her extensive experience in the horse industry, her work as an Equine Expert Witness and Litigation Consultant, and the continuing development of the Equine Safety and Success Guide™.

Media Contact

Randi Thompson

Equine Expert Witness and Litigation Consultant

Founder, Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN)

Creator, Equine Safety and Success Guide™

Email: randi@randithompsonlive.com

Phone: (828) 243-1401

Website: Randi Thompson Live