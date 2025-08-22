Horse & Country joins forces with Equine Network to expand the international reach of the USEA American Eventing Championships

London – August 21st 2025 – International equestrian sports network Horse & Country (H&C) today announced it is joining forces with Equine Network (EN) to co-live stream the forthcoming USEA American Eventing Championships Presented By Nutrena Feeds.

The Championships take place at Galway Downs, Temecula from August 27th – 31st and eventing fans will be able to watch the action both live and on-demand completely free on H&C’s streaming service, H&C+, as well as on EN’s platform, EQUESTRIAN+.

The Dressage, Cross Country and Showjumping phases of the Advanced class will be shown in full and there will be extensive coverage from other levels including all of the Cross Country and the final top ten Jumping from every class.

On behalf of H&C, Director of Content Jonathan Rippon said, “We’re delighted to be working with the team at Equine Network on this prestigious event. In coming together we’re able to significantly extend the reach of the USEA AEC into key international markets and we’re running a heavyweight marketing campaign to our core audience, the passionate eventing community.”

For Equine Network, Mariah Hammerschmidt, Director of Marketing and Video Services commented, “For years, Horse & Country has been a trusted destination for eventing fans, and partnering with them to co-stream the USEA American Eventing Championships feels like a natural fit. Together, we’re making it easier than ever for fans across the globe to follow the action live, on-demand, and to even take home their favourite competition moments with exclusive clip purchases at https://aec.equinenetwork.video/tabs/home

Media Contact H&C:

Richard Burdett richardb@horseandcountry.tv +44 (0) 7768 511702

About Horse & Country: Horse & Country is the leading international sports network for the passionate and active equestrian community. Headquartered in London, it is available globally via connected TVs, mobile and web and on leading digital and pay-TV platforms in the US, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Australia. Horse & Country’s programming line-up includes live coverage from leading sporting competitions in all equestrian disciplines, as well as training and learning shows, documentaries, and entertainment.

