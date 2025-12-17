Horse Doctors Explore New Practice Frontiers at AAEP Convention in Denver

Equine veterinarians from around the world ventured beyond boundaries to shape modern approaches to patient care at the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) 71st Annual Convention in Denver, Colo., Dec. 6-10.

Registered attendees comprised 4,825 veterinary professionals, veterinary students, guests and exhibitors. Nearly 400 additional horse doctors have registered so far for the virtual convention education experience.

“The AAEP Annual Convention remains an exceptional opportunity for equine practitioners to stay current and connected with novel diagnostics and treatments, new technology and service offerings for practice and, perhaps most importantly, with peer support through small-group discussions and plentiful networking and social opportunities,” said AAEP Executive Director David Foley.

With a choice from among 120 hours of RACE-accredited continuing education offerings, practitioners acquired inventive evidence-based solutions for varied clinical issues affecting horse health and soundness. Attendees also enjoyed daily opportunities to connect with colleagues on topics critical to practice success and enjoyment during the facilitated discussions in the Member Roundtables and Mane Connection conversations.

Beyond outstanding practical education, practitioners and students embraced the prospect of expanding their professional circle at daily social and networking events. They also shopped for their next practice investment among 301 exhibiting companies in the world’s largest in-person equine veterinary marketplace.

2026 officers installed: Dr. Sarah Reuss of Littleton, Colo., was installed as AAEP’s 72nd president. She is joined as a 2026 officer by President-Elect Dr. Eric Mueller of Sunset, S.C.; Vice President Dr. Emma Adam of Lexington, Ky.; Treasurer Dr. Mitchell Rode of Berryville, Va.; and Immediate Past President Dr. Tracy Turner of Stillwater, Minn.

New members of the board of directors are Dr. Stacey Cordivano of Chadds Ford, Penn., and Dr. Ernie Martinez of Lexington, Ky.

Annual awards bestowed: Individuals and organizations serving the wellbeing of the horse and betterment of the profession in outstanding ways were honored for their service during an expanded awards ceremony at the December 9 President’s Luncheon, which included the presentation of three new awards:

A. Gary Lavin Equine Welfare Award – Unbridled Sanctuary, Greenville, N.Y.

George Stubbs Award – Tracey Forfa, Dickerson, Md.

Futurity Award (new) – Kylie Yancey, Fort Collins, Colo.

Margaret Phyllis Lose Solo Practitioner Award (new) – Dr. Amanda McCleery, Archer, Fla.

Olive Kendrick Britt Rising Star Award (new) – Dr. Jamie Clark, Helena, Mont.

AAEP Research Award – Dr. Liara Gonzalez, Raleigh, N.C.

Distinguished Educator – Academic Award: Dr. C. Wayne McIlwraith, Fort Collins, Colo.

Distinguished Educator – Mentor Award: Dr. Stephen Reed, Lexington, Ky.

Sage Kester Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Tim Mair, Maidstone, UK.

President’s Award – AAEP Staff

Over $550,000 in scholarships awarded: Through the generosity of its scholarship program and supporting partners, The Foundation for the Horse—the charitable arm of the AAEP—awarded $555,000 in scholarships to 28 veterinary students and two PhD candidates.

Looking ahead, the AAEP’s 72nd Annual Convention will convene in Las Vegas, Nev., Dec. 7-11, 2026.

About AAEP

The American Association of Equine Practitioners, headquartered in Lexington, Ky., was founded in 1954 as a non-profit organization dedicated to the health and welfare of the horse. Currently, AAEP reaches more than 5 million horse owners through its over 9,000 members worldwide and is actively involved in ethics issues, practice management, research and continuing education in the equine veterinary profession and horse industry.

