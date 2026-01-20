Horse Illustrated Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary

Horse Illustrated, the magazine dedicated to hands-on horse owners and equestrian enthusiasts of every breed and discipline, is celebrating its biggest milestone yet in 2026 with the magazine’s 50th anniversary. Founded in 1976, Horse Illustrated became the nation’s third newsstand equine publication.

Over the last five decades, Horse Illustrated has evolved with the times, adapting to the digital era with digital issues of the magazine, e-books, its Barn Banter podcast, a monthly webinar series, and an active social media presence. While expanding into these digital spaces, Horse Illustrated has stayed true to its roots, proudly producing a bimonthly print magazine in an era when so many magazines have disappeared or gone all-digital.

“We care deeply about each and every subscriber’s experience, and strive to put out an engaging magazine for horse lovers that is also beautiful to look at,” said Editor in Chief Holly Caccamise. “We listen to reader feedback and favorite topics in order to keep the publication educational and entertaining – something we’d want to read ourselves!”

Horse Illustrated continues to delight readers with expert horse care and health advice, training tips, breed profiles, and stories of fellow equestrians. Along the way, the magazine has earned respect and accolades throughout the equine publication industry, including various honors at the annual American Horse Publications conference. Among those awards include a 1st place in the General Excellence category in 2018 and 2025, as well as recognition in the same category in 2015 and 2021.

To mark this milestone, Horse Illustrated has launched a fresh new look to its website, horseillustrated.com, with a design reflecting the publication’s 50th year. There, readers can enjoy the equine-centric content the magazine is known for.

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Horse Illustrated will be releasing a special issue as a collector’s edition, with a limited quantity available (newsstand and online orders only). A walk down memory lane, the issue will feature the magazine’s iconic moments in print—including Horse Illustrated‘s hallmark breed profiles, legendary covers, and more. Pre-order sales of the special issue will be announced soon, and the magazine will first be available in person at the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event.

A limited number of advertising opportunities are available; interested parties can contact Rima Dorsey at rdorsey@egmediamags.com.

