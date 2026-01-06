Horse Illustrated Launches Hero of the Month Program

Durham, N.C. – In honor of its 50th anniversary, Horse Illustrated is launching its Hero of the Month program.

Horse Illustrated is welcoming nominations for Hero of the Month at horseillustrated.com/monthlyhero. Heroes could be a veterinarian, trainer, therapist, or anyone involved with horses who has contributed to the lives of horses or the people who care for them. Nominations simply require an explanation in 500 words or less why your hero deserves to win.



Horse Illustrated staff will select a winner each month and if chosen, you and the person you nominate will be featured in the magazine and on Horse Illustrated’s social media platforms. Winners will receive a prize for themselves and the person they nominated. Plus, Horse Illustrated will present a special wrap-up at the end of 2026.

Advertising opportunities are available; interested parties can contact Rima Dorsey at rdorsey@egmediamags.com.

